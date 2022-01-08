These are the 4 cryptocurrencies that JPMorgan considers as potential ‘Ethereum killers’

The renowned American financial services company explains why the system risks losing its dominance of decentralized finance.

The era of Ethereum’s dominance in decentralized finance (DeFi) could end soon, in the absence of a major system update and the advancement of new players in the crypto market, JPMorgan predicts.

In a report released Friday, the major US financial services company notes that the update known as Ethereum 2.0, which should make the system more competitive, will not take place before 2023, so it will continue to lose its dominance of the DeFi sector, which fell from almost 100% in early 2021 to 70% current.

Among the biggest problems of Ethereum, whose ether currency is the second most popular after bitcoin, are the high commissions due to transaction processing and insufficient speed of the same compared to more recent protocols.

“The cryptocurrency markets keep evolving and the so-called ‘Ethereum killers’ are gaining popularity based on improvements made over Ethereum, “reads the document cited by BusinessInsider.

The entity selected a group of technologies that, according to this company, could take on the role of ‘Ethereum killers’.

Solana (SOL)

JPMorgan singles out Solana as one of the fastest growing cryptocurrencies, whose developers say it can process up to 50,000 transactions per second, compared to Ethereum’s 15-45. It also maintains that this currency houses more than 400 projects in its ecosystem, including stablecoins like Circle’s USDC, plus wallets, decentralized exchanges, and other DeFi projects.

Cardano (ADA)

Launched by one of Ethereum’s co-founders, Charles Hoskinson, Cardano is characterized by a “intense investigative focus“where each stage is” peer-reviewed and thoroughly tested “prior to implementation. Additionally, it is launching smart contract capabilities.” This third-generation cryptocurrency is considered more scalable than Ethereum, “sums up JPMorgan.

Polkadot (DOT)

This currency “aims to solve some Ethereum problems related to scalability and costs” and stands out for its capabilities interoperability by “enabling blockchains to communicate effectively.” This approach “makes it easier for developers to choose the Polkadot system,” says the financial services company.

Tezos (XTZ)

It is an open source and user-centered project, allowing their participation in the governance of the project. In addition, Tezos offers security and modularity appreciated, and according to JPMorgan, “it is considered more scalable.”

