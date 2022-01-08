They define schedule for Santos Vs. Tigres

The schedule for the rescheduled game of the opening day between Santos Laguna and Tigres was established.

The MX League, in common agreement with the teams involved, reported that the duel will begin at 8:06 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12 at the Corona stadium.

It should be remembered that the felines reported a dozen items infected by COVID-19, while the Warriors, who had rest yesterday, reported the case of a couple of players.

On the other hand, Uruguayan midfielder Fernando Gorriarán, who is about to play his sixth tournament with the Albiverdes, was called up byyour selection.

And it is that “Nando”, who has seen activity in 85 Liga MX matches with the verdiblanca, is on the first preliminary list of the Uruguayan team, now under the technical direction of Diego Alonso.

The former technician of the Tuzos del Pachuca, announced the preliminary call for the matches against Paraguay and Venezuela, corresponding to the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

In this call, 50 footballers were considered, among which Gorriarán stands out, who was constant in the last stage of veteran strategist Óscar Washington Tabárez at the head of Celeste.

SIX POSITIVE CASES IN THE WARRIORS

The santista board reported that six elements of the Guerreras, four players and two more from the coaching staff, tested positive for COVID-19, after the corresponding tests were performed.

Read more: Santos Laguna Femenil registers four positive cases of COVID-19

“They are already under the corresponding isolation and observation measures, with the supervision of the Sports Applied Sciences area”Said the statement released on Friday afternoon.

The first match of the Verdiblancas is scheduled for this Monday, when they visit Tijuana at the Caliente.