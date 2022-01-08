They find nine dead bodies in the municipality of Veracruz

Credit: Government of the State of Veracruz / Facebook

(CNN Spanish) – The lifeless bodies of nine people were found on a highway in the south-central region of the Mexican state of Veracruz, state governor Cuitláhuac García Jiménez reported this Friday in a video posted on Facebook.

García said that an operation had already been deployed to find those responsible for the incident, which he attributed to criminal groups and said that “we are not going to allow any act of revenge between criminal groups that threaten the tranquility of Veracruz society. Let’s go. to go after all of them. “

He added that “we are going to act decisively” so that the crime does not go unpunished and that he was already in communication with the Federal Security Secretariat to capture the perpetrators of the massacre.

The Ministry of Public Security of the State of Veracruz in Mexico (SSP), had previously reported that an operation was deployed after the “discovery of dead bodies” in the municipality of Isla, as reported in a statement.

The operation to find those responsible for the incident includes elements of federal, state and municipal forces, the Secretariat indicated.

The SSP added in the statement that “this type of action is due to a reaction to the result of the work to combat crime in the entity.”

Violence also in Zacatecas

The discovery of the bodies in Veracruz comes 24 hours after 10 bodies were abandoned in a car in front of the Government Palace in the state of Zacatecas, in an action that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador classified this Friday as a “provocation” by criminal groups in the face of the Government’s fight against crime.

This Thursday, the president had said in a press conference that in terms of homicide trends in the country -for example- they had fallen from 34,554 in 2020 to 33,410 in 2021 and that “here the important thing to take into account is that this it was going up and we have managed to contain this increase and we are already starting to have decreases “.