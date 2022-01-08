They foresee a neo-leftism with Boric at the head of Chile

Saint Joseph. – Forced by the diagnoses after the first round of the presidential elections of November 21, 2021 in chili and prior to the second, on December 19, the Chilean Gabriel Boric moved from the left to the center, ratified his distance from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela and, already president-elect, opened the expectation that he would install a “neo-leftism” at the Palacio de La Moneda.

At 36 years old and a youthful and renewed symbol of a left without the old ideological ties of the last seven decades, Boric He will sit next March 11 in the presidential chair.

Prospects point to approaching leftist governments “Non-radicals”, like Mexico, Peru and Argentina, without being tied to the irradiation mainly of Cuba, which demands unconditional solidarity without questioning its internal panorama.

“For Boric, the opportunity opens up to inaugurate a ‘social democratic’ current, of the institutionalist left, with a democratic vocation and willing to dialogue and (to) an agreement with the right,” said the former Bolivian foreign minister. Karen longaric.

“Such a current is necessary in our region, so hit by extremism and totalitarianism, and especially by governments related to XXI Century Socialism” of Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Bolivia, Longaric told EL UNIVERSAL.

The four “cannot be called left-wing. They are totalitarian dictatorships that oppress their peoples and restrict freedoms. Bolivia is clearly on that path, with an authoritarian and increasingly repressive government, “he added.

By arguing that “the progressive doctrine of the left” was replaced by corruption, political abuse, no rule of law, institutional weakness, drug trafficking and restriction of freedom, the former foreign minister predicted that, with her academic experience of the last eight months in the (non-state) Autonomous University of Chile, “I don’t think” that Boric “takes that course.”

“It could not do it easily, because in Chile a Congress will be established with parliamentary representation of the opposition that will make counterweights. Chile is a country that has solid institutions and that Boric is obliged to protect ”, he anticipated.

Neighborhood

Boric announced that he will prioritize his ties with the Pacific alliance, a commercial forum that Chile integrates with Mexico, Colombia and Peru and whose membership is subject to its members respecting the rule of law, democracy, constitutional order and the free market.

In Boric’s sights would be Brazil, if the former leftist president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva He triumphs next October to take office on January 1, 2023 and replace the far-right and retired military man Jair Bolsonaro.

From his neighbor Peru, with Pedro Castillo in the presidency since June 28, and from a leftist force from which he is apparently breaking away, Boric would have fluid communication through multiple bilateral ties.

With Bolivia, chaired by the leftist Luis Arce, the link will be essential: due to the Bolivian claim to go to sea on Chilean soil, La Paz and Santiago have lacked diplomatic ties since 1978.

Boric will have the Honduran leftist on the radar Xiomara Castro, faithful to the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and friend of the president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, because he will take office on January 27.

But the ties with Havana, Caracas and Managua, trapped in pressing political and socioeconomic crises, will be decisive for Boric to comply with what he expressed on August 17, 2018 and that marked his autonomy with the Communist Party of Chile (CCP), a vital piece of the I Approve Dignity bloc with which it won in December.

In an article he published that day on his blog, Boric argued that if the left condemns the attack on human rights in Latin America and the Caribbean or the interference of the United States, it should also censor the violations of those rights in Cuba, Venezuela. and Nicaragua.

“We must from the left with the same force condemn the permanent restriction of freedoms in Cuba, the repression of the Ortega government in Nicaragua, the dictatorship in China and the weakening of the basic conditions of democracy in Venezuela, ”he wrote.

“From the Socialist, Democratic and Libertarian Left we cannot allow ourselves to continue with the double standard in this matter, nor to hide behind the principle of self-determination of the peoples to justify violations of human rights against those same peoples,” he challenged.

When the CCP congratulated Ortega on his victory on November 7 in an election classified in the international community as illegitimate, Boric disagreed with that key party in his alliance. Moved to the center, Boric launched himself to electoral victory against the right-wing Jose Antonio Kast.

Recalling that in Boric’s coalition there are “radical groups close to the Cuban-Venezuelan current”, the former foreign minister anticipated that perhaps “pressure may arise from some sectors” of Approve Dignity to promote populist policies “aligned with XXI Century Socialism.” .

Route

For the Nicaraguan lawyer Eliseo Nunez, former opposition deputy, university professor of Constitutional Law and asylee in Costa Rica, “Boric is a different left.”

“It has separated itself from the positions that are against human rights in Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua,” Núñez told this newspaper.

A basic factor behind Boric’s rise will be Colombia, where a victory in May and June 2022 in the elections for the leftist’s presidency Gustavo Petro, far from Nicaragua and close to Cuba and Venezuela, would make the Pacific Alliance a free market instance… with pro-statist leftist governments.

Mexico — loyal to Cuba, neutral with Nicaragua and cordial with Venezuela—, Chile — far from that trio with Boric — and Peru — Castillo’s internal weakness prevents playing in foreign policy — will be in a single orbit from March coming in which Colombia— Today fought with Havana, Caracas and Managua — it will be crucial: still a novice and inexperienced, so the future knows Chilean ruler.

