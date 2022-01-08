They recover the bodies of murdered Haitian journalists

5 things: journalists were burned alive in Haiti 1:48

(CNN) – The bodies of two Haitian journalists killed Thursday were recovered from the mountainous terrain in the Laboule 12 neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, a Haitian security source told CNN.

Despite initial information shared internally by the Haitian Police and reported by CNN and other outlets that the journalists, John Wesley Amady and Wilgens Louis Saint, had been burned alive, images of the bodies obtained by CNN on Friday did not show signs that this has happened.

The images do show that one of the journalists has a gunshot wound to the temple.

The source confirmed that the bodies had not been burned, adding that members of the national police did not go to the crime scene on Thursday due to security concerns.

Police were concerned that they could face great danger from gangs operating in the area, the source said.

Police declined to comment on their initial reports or why they were unable to go to the crime scene themselves.

The outlet Amady worked for, Radio Écoute FM, had also published a post Thursday claiming that the bodies had been burned. The radio station acknowledged the mistake when asked for comment.

“We learned today that the bodies were found and had not been burned, and we are very sorry for this misunderstanding,” said a spokesman, adding that they received the wrong information from a number of sources.

They also reported that Amady’s body was returned to the city of Los Cayos.

Amady had been working for the radio station, documenting the deteriorating security situation in the area.

The details of how and why the journalists were killed remain unclear.

The attacks come against the backdrop of extreme violence and worsening security conditions in Port-au-Prince, where rival groups fight each other and the police for control of the streets, displacing tens of thousands of people in one of the poorest countries in America.