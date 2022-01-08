They stick with the $ 632.6 million Powerball in Wisconsin and California

Washington. Two Powerball lottery tickets, sold in Wisconsin and California, were favored last night with a prize of $ 632.6 million, the seventh-highest in the history of that drawing, it was reported Thursday.

In the pre-tax figures, each of the two winners will be able to choose the award of $ 316.3 million in annual payments over 29 years, or $ 225.1 million in cash.

In the draw on Wednesday night the fortune figures were 6, 14, 25, 33 and 46, and the “Number Powerball” rolled with the ball 17.

Juicy Powerball prize for tonight

One of the winning tickets was purchased at a store 7-Eleven of Sacramento, capital of California, and the other in Wisconsin.

Lottery officials had estimated the grand prize to be about $ 610 million, but that promise encouraged bettors who boosted ticket sales across the country.

In the raffle, more than three million tickets obtained prizes ranging from 4 dollars to 2 million dollars, and among them there are 2 tickets with a value of 2 million dollars each, and 12 with prizes of 1 million dollars each. one.

Powerball lottery tickets are sold for $ 2 each in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

The last Powerball grand prize was awarded on October 4, 2021 in a single ticket in California, which made $ 699.8 million, and there had been no lucky ones since.

The top 10 prizes drawn by Powerball have been: