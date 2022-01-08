“This is a choreography that my cousins ​​taught me”: Shakira and her cousins ​​set the web on fire with their movements

As a curious fact, despite the beauty of the three o’clock, the show was stolen by his son Sasha with the mischief he did to them.

No one can argue that Shakira is one of the celebrities who has the best dance moves. And as if to prove that her talent runs in the family, the Colombian decided to hang a clip where she appears with her younger cousins ​​doing tremendous choreography.

“This is a choreography that my cousins ​​taught me, although I’m not sure I learned it very well,” Shak said after posting the video on her Instagram account.

The clip has been a success, however as a curious fact, despite the beauty of the three o’clock the show was stolen by his son Sasha with the mischief he did to them.

The images show the “Hips don’t lie” singer in the middle of her two cousins. And as part of the choreography they were preparing to take a turn; It was at that moment when their backs were turned that the singer’s youngest son did his mischief.

Little Sasha stole the show by standing in front of the camera and giving a funny signal, something that got everyone laughing. The occurrence of the child stole the show and proof of this was the reaction of the followers who made comical comments.

“Hahaha, Sasha doing a bar (joke)”; “Haha, children stealing cameras”; “Just in time! That doll is very well synchronized ”; “What does the little Sasha say in the middle?”; “Sasha my religion”; “The way Sasha appeared out of nowhere, hahaha”; “I love it”; “I love Sasha’s cameo !!”, and “Haha, the little one”, wrote some of the more than 71 million followers of Shakira.

IN THIS WAY, SASHA STOLE THE SHOW