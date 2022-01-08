This is how Evaluna’s belly is growing months after giving birth to Indigo | Show off

Admin 16 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 15 Views

In October of last year, Camilo and Evaluna surprised their followers by announcing that they were expecting their first child.

The singers have traveled to various parts of the world, with the Colombian concert tour, of which Evaluna is part, and so far they have not presented any problem.

Camilo and Evaluna announce that they will be parents with a song dedicated to their son

In a stop to rest and enjoy their vacations, from Buenos Aires, Argentina, the couple posted a photo on social networks in which you can already see how Evaluna’s ‘tummy’ is.






Camilo and Evaluna

Evaluna is on her way to the sixth month of pregnancy.




According to Univision, the actress is also on her way to her sixth month of pregnancy.

The couple, when they announced their pregnancy, communicated that the name of their firstborn would be Indigo regardless of the gender of the baby.

Video: This is how the Montaners reacted to Evaluna's pregnancy

In social networks, Ricardo Montaner, Evaluna’s father, revealed that he wanted a granddaughter. “I think he’s a girl, but if he’s a boy, I’m still going to love him dearly. Sometimes I get impatient, ”he wrote.

Camilo performed in early December in Puerto Rico to a sold-out crowd at Coca Cola Music Hall.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Lupillo Rivera attacked Juan: “He has no mother *”

Lupillo confirmed that he supports his nephews and condemns Juan’s behavior (Photos: Instagram @ lupilloriveraofficial …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved