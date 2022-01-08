This is how the Venezuelan baseball position table closes this Jan 7: Caribs remain in first place | Baseball 123

This Friday the action began at the José Bernardo Pérez de Valencia, with the confrontation between the Lions of Caracas and Navegantes del Magallanes. On this occasion the eternal rivals played a very close duel defined only by a line, closing the game with a zero race in favor of Magallanes.

Y @Magallanes_bbc to???? won a great ball game! ð ?? ¤¯ The ship is firmly in the fight for a pass to the final. @lions_cbbc ð ?? ¦ ?? He struggled, but the second Round Robin victory was again elusive.#LaPasionDeTodos â ?? ¾ð ???? »ð ???? ª | ð ???? º: @TeleTuya pic.twitter.com/tMkEQrC9j1 – LVBP (@LVBP_Oficial) January 8, 2022

At the same time, Los Cardenales de Lara obtained an important victory by defeating the Tigres de Aragua at the Antonio Herrera Gutiérrez Stadium in Barquisimeto. The final scoreboard closed two races to one.

With this double from Juniel Querecuto, @CardinalsDice ð ?????? is winning a close ball game to @TigersOficiales ð ???? ¯. Get to 9 RBIs in Round Robin!#ThePassionOfAll â ?? ¾ð ???? »ð ???? ª | ð ???? º: @BymSport pic.twitter.com/k0ETS7rimC – LVBP (@LVBP_Oficial) January 8, 2022

After the end of the day, in this way the table of positions goes: