This is the boy who went viral for his resemblance to Antonio de ‘Encanto’ – Cinema and Tv – Culture

After the success of the film by ‘Charm’ Worldwide, the Disney + platform decided to share it for those who have subscribed since December 24. In less than 24 hours, ‘Encanto’ became the first trend in at least 47 countries.

As a result of the media coverage of the film, Kenso Brooks, a 2-year-old boy living in New York, went viral when his parents published a video in which the boy can be seen excited with the character called ‘Antonio ‘, which looks exactly like him.

This situation has generated a great impact on social networks due to the powerful message about the narrative of the characters and the role of their representation in the film industry.

‘Encanto’ is set in the heart of Colombia and it follows the story of the Madrigal family, the same one that has a special gift, such as super strength or the power to speak with animals.

Everyone has a gift, except Mirabel. In spite of everything, it shows that she can help her family at any time, especially when she sees that the center of her family’s power is going to vanish soon.

One of the most striking characters in the film is Antonio. The story begins the day this family member receives his new power: talking to animals.

The photo in which Antonio is seen together with Kenzo went viral on the social network Twitter with the hashtag #Representationmatters.

“I really think he thought he was seeing himself.”, said his mother, Kaheisha, according to the ABC network. “He just kept looking at the screen and looked back at us smiling”, he stressed.

