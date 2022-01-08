It has been practically a month since the beloved actress Carmen Salinas placeholder image he lost his life after an intense battle, after having suffered a stroke. Although his remains already rest with those of his son Pedro Plascencia in the Spanish pantheon in Mexico City, his memory is still present thanks to the fact that his performances continue to be broadcast and today it can be seen live the last scene you recorded ‘Carmelite‘ in the soap opera “My fortune is to love you“.

Carmen Salinas placeholder image She was one of the most beloved actresses in Mexico. She is remembered for her roles in novels such as “La Vecindad”, “Abrazame muy fuerte”, “Mundo de Fieras” and “Entre el amor y el hate”, as well as the play “Aventurera “in which he was for several years. However, although his participation in the soap opera “My fortune is to love you“It lasted a short time, it will be one of the most memorable for being the last.

It should be remembered that ‘Carmelite‘was in recordings of the Televisa production by Nicandro Díaz, where he gave life to “Doña Magos.” Following her on-set call on November 11, the actress suffered a stroke while taking a bath at her home. The actress was admitted to an emergency hospital in CDMX and after a month in a coma inside the hospital, finally her body did not resist and she died on December 9, 2021.

So the transmission of today’s chapter will go down in history for its loyal followers, since it means the last scene of Carmen Salinas on Mexican television, this was confirmed by the producer of the novel. A heartfelt tribute will also be paid to him in this memorable chapter.

This is the last scene of Carmen Salinas in the telenovela “Mi Fortuna es Amarte” | VIDEO

According to Nicandro Díaz, it was decided to go on the air until last scene that Carmen Salinas recorded on video as “Doña Magos” in the soap opera “My fortune is to love you“to pay tribute to his memory:”I refused for a long time to think of another option, hoping that it would improve; however, things did not turn out that way. Time was pressing and then he already left. There was no longer much to do but think about replacing her with another actress“.

The Last scene of the endearing Carmen Salinas placeholder image, in the telenovela “My Fortune is loving you”, will be broadcast next Friday, in chapter 45. A simple, but emotional tribute will be paid to him. On Monday, María Rojo will be on the air.

In one of his last scenes, ‘Carmelite‘in the role of “Doña Magos” reveals that she wants to make her will because she would undergo surgery “I have a 10 hectare piece of land, I rent it to a peasant family at a reasonable price“And she also confesses to being in love with” Heleodoro Flores “, her boyfriend.

The producer also highlighted that after the last participation of Carmen Salinas placeholder image Today, the transition will take place for María Rojo to replace her before the cameras in “My fortune is to love you“:”Mrs. María Rojo is going to appear until Monday, so Friday is the last day that ‘Carmelita’ appears in the story“.