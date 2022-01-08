This is the LAST scene of Carmen Salinas in the telenovela “Mi Fortuna es Amarte” | VIDEO

It has been practically a month since the beloved actress Carmen Salinas placeholder image he lost his life after an intense battle, after having suffered a stroke. Although his remains already rest with those of his son Pedro Plascencia in the Spanish pantheon in Mexico City, his memory is still present thanks to the fact that his performances continue to be broadcast and today it can be seen live the last scene you recorded Carmelitein the soap opera My fortune is to love you“.

Carmen Salinas placeholder image She was one of the most beloved actresses in Mexico. She is remembered for her roles in novels such as “La Vecindad”, “Abrazame muy fuerte”, “Mundo de Fieras” and “Entre el amor y el hate”, as well as the play “Aventurera “in which he was for several years. However, although his participation in the soap operaMy fortune is to love you“It lasted a short time, it will be one of the most memorable for being the last.

