This security system for electric bikes helps the cyclist to make smart decisions – Electric bikes – Hybrids and Electric

The Swedish company Terranet AB has presented BlincBike an electric bike safety system that helps the rider to take smart decisions, thanks to a system of rear view and a software which classifies objects and predicts their trajectory. The monitoring system, which adapts to any type of electric bike, can detect and track objects, classify them and predict their movements through the use of computer vision and artificial intelligence based on machine learning and deep neural networks.

Terranet algorithms are able to classify objects and discern the level of threat and risk they exert on the bicycle, allowing cyclists to make smart and safe decisions on time. In addition, motion picture recording allows critical traffic situations to be captured to aid in traffic jams. insurance claim processes. It also has a social function since it is possible to exchange images through smartphones.

BlincBike consists of two pieces What are they easily attachable and detachable on any electric bike on the market. The first is a rear view screen which is mounted on the handlebar. The second a rear camera with light that is placed under the saddle. The display offers the cyclist the possibility of knowing what is happening behind him in real time. Both parts take the electrical power from the bicycle battery.

The intelligent system is capable of predict the movement of objects that are not visible to the cyclist, alerting him when there is a situation that requires his immediate attention. 30% of all accidents involving a bicycle are caused by automobiles, and the most common type of collision is rear-end. With BlincBike, if a car is suddenly approaching from behind, the rider will receive a warning on the handlebar-mounted display and / or via optional haptic feedback. This will allow the rider to avoid making a sharp turn that could cause a collision with the recognized object. A smart taillight will indicate the actions the rider performs, informing the rest of the road users of their intentions: to brake, move or stop.

BlincBike is Terranet’s first product for sale targeting electric bicycles, “but we see tremendous potential in providing safety products in the micromobility space,” said Nihat Küçük, CTO of Terranet. BlincBike is part of the ‘VoxelFlow’ technology that extends to different aspects of mobility, from autonomous vehicles and driving assistance systems (ADAS) to safety products for micromobility.

A similar system is the one offered by the American company Streetlogic, which, unlike Terranet, uses a front camera and a rear camera and uses the mobile phone to view the information, although if it is not available, the notices are broadcast by audio signals.