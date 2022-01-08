Tigres will not improve the offer for Nino Mota; value other options

Jorge Rosales

Monterrey / 07.01.2022 17:55:26





After Fluminense changed their play in the negotiation by Nino Mota, in Tigers decided not to improve the offer for the defender that they seemed to already have tied up for the beginning of the Closing 2022 of the MX League.

Sources within the club confirmed Halftime who have not launched a counter offer to the Brazilian team after they ended up rejecting the $ 5 million this friday due to differences with him Criciúma, which has 40 percent of your pass.

Little boy has not been ruled out as an option to strengthen the central defense, but they have already begun to see other options in the winter transfer market that will end in February 1, 2022, period in which the registration period in the Mexican League expires.

The club offered $ 5 million for the defender who was Olympic champion in Tokyo 2020, but Criciúma He did not accept the percentage of the sale offered by Fluminense, a club that wanted to keep 4.5 million for 60 percent of the pass and that his Brazilian counterpart received only 500 thousand dollars for the remaining 40.

The president of the Flu, Mario bittencourt, spoke this Friday at a press conference and declared the negotiation with Tigers, although they did not rule out accepting a new proposal. For now Little boy will have to report to the preseason of the Rio team.

