TikTok user found dead days after worrying followers with video

TikTok It is home to many content creators who find the platform a way to share their talents and interests with the world. But, in addition to these, you can also get tiktokers who simply want to share their lives, this was the case with Candice Murley, who sadly died on January 2.

The arrival of the new year has put a large part of the TikTok community to celebrate, the platform has been filled with videos of goals for 2022 and compilations of the best of the past year. Meanwhile, the unexpected news of the death of a TikToker has shocked thousands of users.

Candice Murley was only 36 years old and in the last few months she had dedicated herself to creating content in the application, for which she ended up gathering more than 42 thousand followers. Surprisingly, she did not achieve this figure with videos, celebrity news, curiosities or creating content that went viral, Candice only shared her day to day.

In the midst of the vast ocean of content that social media users can find themselves with, which is often full of fake news, toxicity and hypocrisy, Candice dedicated herself to creating a safe space in which to share the simplest and simplest things. however more pleasant the day-to-day life of an ordinary person.

Through her two accounts, she shared with her more than 42 thousand followers videos with her funny cat or recipes that were accessible to everyone, also used to showing any type of filter that she found interesting. But, sadly, his digital space full of camaraderie and honesty has come to an end.

The news broke shortly after Candice posted a short video in which she would deliver a message that would alarm her followers. In the midst of a series of posts on the eve of the new year, the content creator uploaded an 8-second video in which she claimed to be terrified by the voices in her head.

“I hate when the voices in my head go silent. Because that way I don’t know what those bastards are planning ”, he declared in the video. Shortly after, he stopped uploading content to his account and after a few days, his sister Marsha McEvoy released the news along with a petition on the GoFundMe platform.

At the fundraiser you can read “We have received a news that nobody wants to hear. Tonight we lost a large part of our family, my sister Candice. It was very unexpected and our hearts are broken. She was full of life and always lived her way. She was full of joy, she loved to dance and listen to music ”.

Candice Murley fans unite to honor her memory and support her son

The collection was created by her sister to ask for help and thus cover the costs of Candice’s funeral, in addition to this, it has been made very clear that the remainder will be used to help her little son “More than anything in the world, she he loved his son and his family very much… and how can he forget his cat Stash ”.

Despite the emotional message in memory of the Tiktoker, the cause of his death has not yet been revealed, which has caused a flood of theories on the social network.