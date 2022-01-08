Today’s Horoscope for El Niño Prodigio January 7, 2022

03/21 – 04/19

You will be very sensitive and feelings will emerge that you will not be able to define with words. Get away from the noise and toxins of the street. And above all, give yourself permission to cry if you miss someone you love. Remember that your soul is in a process of purification.

04/20 – 05/20

The celestial bodies will continue to promote your social life and open new spaces for participation. Your friends will give you a softer and more affectionate vibration that will enrich your life. Other beings will join your plans and collaborate on your projects.

05/21 – 06/20

You will take an attitude of greater leadership at work and they will make you a role model of inspiration. When exercising authority, conduct yourself in a humane manner. Consecrate yourself body and soul to your mission because your contribution will be of great relevance.

6/21 – 7/20

Your intuition will lead you to a successful conclusion, your self-confidence will increase and this positive attitude will help you expand. Your experiences will serve as a guide to other people and will contribute to their improvement. You will become a wiser being.

07/21 – 08/21

Fantasies will reach their best. More than ever you will seek to enjoy life through sex and love and you will be encouraged to dive into eroticism. Recreate your sense of hearing and that of your roommate by playing provocative music.

08/22 – 09/22

A very positive vibration will promote reconciliations and smooth the rough edges between you and that being that you appreciate so much. They will show you affection and interest in a thousand different ways, return these gestures by expressing your affection. Let yourself be carried away by romantic inspiration.

09/23 – 10/22

Leave for later the tasks that require physical effort because you need to recover energy. There is still time for those ailments not to become chronic. Massages, immersion baths and natural therapies will help you relax your body.

10/23 – 11/22

It’s time to put your secret seduction strategies into play. Sing, dance and enjoy the pleasure of being alive. If you are thinking of changing your look, go ahead! Hair, dress and makeup highlighting your enigmatic and mysterious air, you will catch all eyes!

11/23 – 12/20

You will feel a certain nostalgia and you will open the chest of memories. Images of past events will accompany you throughout the day. People you haven’t seen for a long time will call you or establish some kind of contact. Don’t be listless.

12/21 – 01/19

Planetary transits will encourage you to begin to lighten your load by talking about your conflicts and sorrows. You will not lack help, hearing, or an understanding person around you. The clouds will dissipate if you allow a hand to be extended.

01/20 – 02/18

In the material area there will be fluidity, but be careful because you could create false expectations in relation to business. Before investing your money, study the proposals thoroughly and do not trust those people who promise you magic solutions.

02/19 – 03/20

Today your intuitive faculties are particularly exalted. You will discover that a magic thread connects the different phases of your life. Keep going, but don’t overdo your yearning to have too many experiences at the same time because this could overwhelm you.

It may interest you: The goal that your zodiac sign must meet during 2022