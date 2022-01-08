Today’s horoscope, Saturday, January 8, 2022 – Prensa Libre

Work and business: you want to put things in their place drastically but the right thing to do is listen. Love: it is convenient to stop and give place to the request of your partner; everything will get better.

TAURUS (April 21 to May 20) –

Work and business: registers unfair attitudes of a close friend. Your answer will be firm but balanced. Love: favorable for dating. Everything will work out and romantic moments will abound.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 21) –

Work and Business: A lively meeting will put you in a good mood and help defuse tension. Love: you will meet an attractive person with whom you will not be able to have secrets.

CANCER (June 22 to July 23) –

Work and business: there will be one goal that you should not lose sight of: restrict spending to save. Love: ups and downs in couples but ideal to start them; they will be unforgettable.

LEO (July 24 to August 23) –

Work and Business: Exaggerated demands arise from your environment that indicate that there are things to repair. Love: take care of your words because in front of you there is someone very touchy.

VIRGO (August 24 to September 23) –

Work and Business – A confusing board of directors causes disruption to your work. You will discover errors. Love: You will receive a confession that will take your breath away. Will take an appointment.

LIBRA (September 24 to October 22) –

Work and Business – Malicious comments will irritate you. Find out who wants to hurt you. Love: the truth soothes your heart and creates an encounter that holds a sweet experience.

ESCORPIO (October 23 to November 22) –

Work and Business – Circumstances arise that will cause you to act boldly. Love: it is advisable not to get irritated and to be tactful to express what bothers you so much.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 to December 21) –

Work and Business – A friend will ask you for help with a job. Don’t be too hasty. Love: those who least imagine will make a show of affection that will leave marks.

CAPRICORN (December 22 to January 20) –

Work and business: solutions present themselves and problems begin to dissipate. Love: a funny entanglement will be what consolidates and recovers the lost romance.

AQUARIUS (January 21 to February 19) –

Work and business: favorable to obtain resources that will improve your business. Successes Love: you cannot be indifferent to the appearance of someone who attracts you. New beginning.

PISCES (February 20 to March 20) –

Work and business: receive the least expected visits. Don’t worry, your work will be well evaluated. Love: you will be willing to confide secrets to a beautiful person.

If you have a birthday today, you are a person: conservative with money, you earn it but tend to spend little and save