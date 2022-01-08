Top 8 Apps for College Students

These are some applications for university students that will help you in your activities and educational process. Come in now!

If you are pursuing a university degree, then you should know this list of apps for university students that can facilitate your learning process.

Today the stage of university study has become quite modern, with the option of virtual classes and more innovative tasks. However, parallel to these innovations have emerged various pocket tools that facilitate the study process in students.

And we cannot rule out the importance of having applications that minimize homework and add time and energy to other profitable and extracurricular activities.

Fortunately, over the years various methods and applications have been developed to facilitate the lives of students, so in this space we will mention the 8 most useful apps for college students.

Apps for college students: the 8 best

CamScanner

Splitwise

Quizlet

Word hippo

Pomodoro Timer

Google calendar

Canvas Student

Evernote

These applications are intended to make life easier for the college student and to cope with the activities that involve the learning process, work preparation and organization for the fulfillment of tasks.

CamScanner

This application allows its users scan all kinds of documents and transform them into files PDF, JPG, Word or TXT. Has a intelligent optical recognition which processes the words taken from an image and performs image enhancement. With this great application you can save time and money in making copies.

In addition, you will achieve better organize your documents, forgetting to have accumulated paperwork, thanks to CamScanner You will always have with you all the necessary documentation, which you can organize and identify with labels and if necessary, have protection of confidential documents.

Splitwise

This application is designed for simplify expense organization under an ingenious system that verifies the expenses and debts that are present. And it is that in the life of the university student there are different expenses, which it is necessary to keep them under control to avoid a disorder in the finances.

On the other hand, it allows you create spending groups with friends where you can divide the cats by roommates, projects made in groups or to organize a trip or outing with friends.

Forget about having to worry about debts and payments and let this great application organize your daily expenses or special events for you.

Quizlet

Your ideal study assistant has arrived! With this application you can learn and practice at all times through a card system. With her it is possible learn about other languages, or on topics of biology, chemistry, history, among other topics… select your own flashcards and study sets or choose from millions created by other students.

Quizlet it allows you learn and study through a dynamic flashcard system, you can share the cards with friends and classmates and even prepare for an exam using the “learn and exercise your memory” mode, optimize your learning through the “writing” mode and games against the clock in the “match” mode.

Word hippo

Can be tortuous write a writing without falling into redundant and repetitive words, which can be very difficult for those who do not have good grammatical fluency. Having said that, Word hippo came to solve this problem.

This app works like a multifactor dictionary It allows you to search for words in terms of their definition, synonyms, antonyms, nouns, adjectives and other references to provide the right words to writers. It has example sentences where you can verify which word best fits the writing you are developing.

Pomodoro Timer

It is quite difficult to focus on the study and review of a class with the great distractions that our mobile device offers. The best ally to avoid the procrastination of the student’s homework is Pomodoro Timer, where you must set the time of use of your mobile in a timer that once started will block the distracting functions of your device.

Establishes task blocks and set the timer so that in that period you devote all your attention to the task to be developed, take breaks, let your mind rest from the information it processes through the mobile. In this way you will establish a adequate study pace until you achieve your goals.

Google calendar

This calendar compatible with all device calendars, is ideal to carry a control of events, outputs or tasks to be delivered.

Google calendar It is part of Google Workspace, so it is possible set up meetings and check the availability of your colleagues. In addition, you can easily adjust the visibility of your calendar by day, week or month, to see your schedule in greater detail.

Canvas Student

Canvas It is a platform used by large schools and universities or it could be autonomously by its users, where you will have access to various courses and teaching materials.

With the mobile application for students you will be able to see the grades and the content of the course, submit assignments, make a follow up on course work with to-do list and calendar, watch videos, take quizzes, receive push notifications for new grades and course updates, among other things that will make your studies easier.

Evernote

This innovative organization tool allows generate written notes, by audio, images or videos that you can organize. You can insert links or PDF on topics of interest, scan texts, images and even whiteboards.

Evernote It is undoubtedly a digital assistant for students, entrepreneurs and teachers. As if that were not enough, you can link Evernote to Google Calendar and thus be aware of the work delivery dates so that you are always up to date.

Without a doubt if you are in the process of higher study, through this list of apps for college students You will have all the tools you need to facilitate your learning and organization process.

