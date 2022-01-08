Traditional medicine against covid? This is the guide that Bolivia launched

Digital Seven Page

Much is said about the application of traditional medicine in the fight against covid, even Vice President David Choquehuanca highlighted its use. In the midst of that debate, this Friday the Ministry of Health put into effect the “Guide to Traditional Medicine for dealing with Covid-19”.

According to this portfolio of the State, the objective is for the population to use medicinal plants and other inputs in the prevention, containment, treatment and rehabilitation of patients with this disease.

“In its time, traditional medicine has proven its worth and has protected many Bolivians, it has saved many lives when the State had abandoned its people (…) that is why we are proud to present this guide, which allows the knowledge and use of certain plants in the treatment against this disease ”, affirmed the minister of Health, Jeyson Auza, quotes a bulletin.

When he received the first dose of the anticovid vaccine, Vice President David Choquehuanca had asked to highlight its use and revealed that he had been treated with this medicine when he was infected with the virus on two occasions.

“That is why we must salute the example of our vice president brother (David Choquehuanca) who at the time has called for this complementarity by also accepting Western medicine with its science and evidence without ever forgetting the contribution of our ancestral medicine” , he pointed out.

The guide presents a list of medicinal plants and traditional natural products with a Sanitary Registry, which can be used in the prevention, containment, treatment and rehabilitation of COVID-19.

Auza remarked that the Government, within its policies to protect the health of Bolivians, has defined the complementarity between scientific and ancestral medicine.

This mechanism should be promoted from the three levels of the State, according to the Director General of Traditional Medicine, Vivian Camacho.

You can download the full document below: