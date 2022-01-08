Travel album. Isabel Macedo and Juan Manuel Urtubey flew to New York with their daughter Belita

These are happy times for both of you. Isabel macedo ended 2021 announcing that at 46 she is pregnant again (already 17 weeks) and that, together with her husband, the former governor of Salta Juan Manuel Urtubey (52), they expect another little woman.

Isa and Juan Manuel with Belita walking through Central Park.

Warmly dressed, the actress and her daughter in the largest park in New York.

Juan Manuel Urtubey pushed his daughter, who gained confidence on the Rockefeller Center rink on a dog-skate.

In the spirit of celebrating the good news, last week they flew with their daughter Belita (3) to New York, where they welcomed the new year. Full of energy, the actress was in charge of organizing the funniest programs: they toured Central Park, took Belita to make her first attempts on ice skates at Rockefeller Center, ventured into the most traditional toy stores in Manhattan and got lost aimlessly down Fifth Avenue.

Very active, Isabel took care of putting together the funniest programs for her daughter.



Belita also had fun in a fire engine.

Belita was delighted with the giant bear that decorated an area of ​​Rockefeller Center and did not hesitate to pose for her mother.

Pure love on the ferry to the Statue of Liberty.

“Saying goodbye to the year with my dream family (literally), sometimes I look at them and tears fall. Nor do I tell you how excited I am to see that this family continues to grow, ”Isabel shared excitedly.