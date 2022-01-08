Two new Vice Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Cuba are appointed ›Cuba› Granma

Carlos Fernández de Cossío Domínguez Photo: Cubaminrex

The Cuban Foreign Ministry now has two new Vice Ministers of Foreign Affairs, according to a publication on its website that highlights the trajectory of diplomats Carlos Fernández de Cossío Domínguez and Elio Rodríguez Perdomo.

Fernández de Cossío, who has a degree in International Relations and a doctorate in Political Science, until now served as General Director for the United States. He has held various responsibilities in the Foreign Ministry and in the external service, including the positions of Deputy Director of the Directorate of Multilateral Affairs, Director for North America and Ambassador of Cuba in Canada and South Africa. He was also a guarantor in the peace process in Colombia.

Elio Rodríguez Perdomo Photo: Cubaminrex

For his part, Rodríguez Perdomo has a degree in International Political Relations and has held various responsibilities in the Foreign Ministry and in the external service, including the positions of Director for Europe and Canada and Ambassador of Cuba in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union, and to the French Republic, the latter mission that recently concluded.

Rodríguez Perdomo occupies the position in substitution of comrade Gerardo Peñalver Portal, who last December was appointed as First Deputy Minister.