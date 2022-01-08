Via beatings first victories of the Criollos and the Indians at the start of the winter baseball postseason

The Caguas Criollos stung to the front on Friday at the start of the semifinal series B of the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League (LBPRC) with a 9-0 shutout over the Cangrejeros de Santurce at the Yldefonso Solá Morales stadium in Caguas.

It is the fifth victory in the last six challenges for the Criollos, who returned to the winning route at the start of the postseason.

In Mayagüez, the Indios beat the Carolina Giants 14-2 in the semifinal A at the Isidoro “Cholo” García stadium.

Four pitchers combined to tie up the Cangrejeros’ offense. Importer Mitch Lively threw the first five innings to claim his second win in as many outings. He struck out a pair of batters and allowed Santurce’s only two hits in the challenge. The rest of the way was covered by relievers Ricardo Velez and Raúl Rivera.

La Yegüita attacked right Adalberto Flores from the first episode, with a double from Vimael Machín that brought Johneshwy Fargas to the plate. In just 1.1 innings, the Santurce pitcher allowed six hits with five runs to take the loss.

In the second act, Caguas added four laps to increase his advantage. Engel Beltré’s single made the game 2-0, second baseman Alexis Pantoja’s error brought in the third stripe, Edwin Diaz’s single drove in the fourth round and Reymond Fuentes’s sacrifice fly drove in the fifth.

Starter Mitch Lively took the win for the Criollos. (Supplied)

The Criollos escaped in the fifth inning with a four-run bouquet, thanks to a double by Roby Enriquez, an RBI single of two by Beltré and a hit by Machín.

Enriquez hit 4-for-3 in his debut for the Criollos with a pair of runs scored and one RBI. In addition, Beltré and Machín drove in three races.

The series continues this Saturday at the Hiram Bithorn stadium in San Juan and on Sunday in Caguas, both games from 7:10 pm. At the same time at the Roberto Clemente Walker Stadium, the Indians visit the Giants.

Thunder the bats of the tribe

At Mayaguez, Daryl Thompson (1-0) charged his first win of the postseason pitching five full innings allowing one earned run, three singles and a strikeout. José Espada (0-1) did not have the same luck adding four earned runs in 3 2/3 innings to his account. He struck out five batters.

The Giants scored their first run of the match in the top of the second inning. After one out, Anthony Garcia hit a pitch and a single to right field by José Sermo led Garcia to the third bag being driven in by Ozzie Martinez’s sacrifice fly.

The Indian offense appeared in the third inning to gain an advantage and not go back in the match. Jeremy Rivera opened with a bunt to the hands of giant pitcher José Espada followed by consecutive walks to Brett Rodríguez and Emmanuel Rivera to fill the traffic. TJ Rivera’s sacrifice fly brought two runs to the plate to take the lead, 2-1.

In the fourth inning, the tribe remained sweet offensively when Jim Haley doubled to left field and Danny Ortiz’s single produced the third run of the ninth led by Luis Matos. Another hit of double merit, this time from Brett Rodríguez, propelled Ortiz for the fourth round to the diamond.

Danny Ortiz of the Indians consumes a turn against the Giants. (LBPRC)

The fifth in the Mayaguez account came in the fifth inning when Blaine Crim reached base by mistake by third baseman Ryan Grotjohn and undisputed by Emmanuel Rivera, Xavier Fernández and Jim Haley completed the scoring formula.

Crim’s sacrifice fly in the sixth produced the Indians’ score. Four runs entered the bottom of the seventh with a Chavez Young double driving Fernández and Ortiz. Blaine Crim’s single dropped two more for the tribe.

Abdiel Layer scored his first run as a reinforcement for the Westerners with Johzan Oquendo’s wild pitch and Brett Rodríguez’s hit-and-run made two more in the eighth for the locals.

Carolina discounted three in the inning to pick up the bats in the legs of Gianpaul González, Anthony García and Ozzie Martínez, but they were not enough to reverse the score.