Víctor Escobar becomes the first Colombian to access euthanasia without suffering a terminal illness | Univision Salud News

The news was confirmed by his lawyer Luis Giraldo through his Twitter account: “Victor has just achieved it … He has just rested from the pain. God will have mercy on him … you are a warrior, he wrote.
Escobar, 60, became the first beneficiary of the historic ruling of the Constitutional Court that in July 2021 it changed the rules of euthanasia in the country and allowed it to be applied to people who suffer intense physical or mental suffering due to a serious and incurable disease without being in the terminal phase.
Euthanasia was decriminalized in Colombia in 1997, but it didn’t become law until 2015.
Víctor Escobar case: palliative care did not work
Escobar’s ailments didn’t stop even with morphine. She had received palliative care and although it worked at first, it did not have the same effect later. The main cause is the two strokes he suffered in 2008 that made him lose the mobility of half of his body, which he has partially recovered. Then the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) why it depends on oxygen to breathe. He also suffered from hypertension, diabetes, severe osteoarthritis, and chondrocostal joint syndrome.
The man was 24 years old and working as a truck driver when he had a serious road accident that required multiple medical treatments and three spinal surgeries. After a long recovery, he went to work in a laboratory, where he believes he was affected by the presence of asbestos (asbestos), a mineral whose inhalation can lead to serious lung conditions.
His legal battle to obtain euthanasia began two and a half years ago. It was denied twice by clinics and judges for not meeting the requirement of being in the terminal phase Of his sickness.
“It was a complicated issue to face justice, political parties, religion and many people with power being someone who only had the media,” Luis Giraldo, Escobar’s lawyer, told AP.
Assisted death, although legal, is stigmatized in Colombia, as demonstrated by the case of Martha Sepúlveda, who in October 2021 had the procedure canceled hours before it was carried out. One of the reasons was his appearance in the media, which caused the clinic’s medical committee to change its initial verdict.
Sepúlveda, who suffers from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, was to be the first non-terminal patient to be euthanized. The procedure has already been endorsed by a judge, but has not yet been practiced.
Euthanasia in the company of your family
Escobar, a father of four, planned to spend his last afternoon in the company of his children and his wife, Diana Francelly Nieto.
Escobar said that he will donate his functional organs, that he wishes to be cremated the day after his death and that when he dies he will have on the jersey of his soccer team, Deportivo Cali. “I will leave happy with this title that they give us. My departure is approaching and with it my duty fulfilled as a Cali fan ”, he said.
Escobar has decided to take up the banners of the defense of euthanasia so that it is not a legal battle but an effective right.
His message is aimed at doctors and politicians, especially congressmen, to pass laws that regulate euthanasia in non-terminal patients. The Colombian Congress once again rejected a bill in November that called for regulating the right to a dignified death by failing to obtain the necessary votes to continue its process.