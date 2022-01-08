Víctor Escobar becomes the first Colombian to access euthanasia without suffering a terminal illness | Univision Salud News

Escobar’s ailments didn’t stop even with morphine. She had received palliative care and although it worked at first, it did not have the same effect later. The main cause is the two strokes he suffered in 2008 that made him lose the mobility of half of his body, which he has partially recovered. Then the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) why it depends on oxygen to breathe. He also suffered from hypertension, diabetes, severe osteoarthritis, and chondrocostal joint syndrome.