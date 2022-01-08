Víctor Escobar becomes the first non-terminal patient to receive euthanasia in Colombia and Latin America

Víctor Escobar Prado said goodbye in a video published by the newspaper El Tiempo.

Victor Escobar, a Colombian transporter, became the first person in the South American country to receive euthanasia without suffering a terminal illness, but rather several incurable degenerative conditions.

The assisted death of the 60-year-old man occurred in a health care institution that was not identified at the request of the entity.

“Victor Escobar asked to donate his functional organs. He passed away at 9:20 pm on Friday, January 7, 2022, as was his wish“reported his lawyer, Luis Giraldo, on Twitter.

Escobar suffered obstructive lung disease (COPD) and hypertension, and had suffered two strokes in 2008.

