Víctor Escobar becomes the first non-terminal patient to receive euthanasia in Colombia and Latin America

Image source, Screenshot Caption, Víctor Escobar Prado said goodbye in a video published by the newspaper El Tiempo.

Victor Escobar, a Colombian transporter, became the first person in the South American country to receive euthanasia without suffering a terminal illness, but rather several incurable degenerative conditions.

The assisted death of the 60-year-old man occurred in a health care institution that was not identified at the request of the entity.

“Victor Escobar asked to donate his functional organs. He passed away at 9:20 pm on Friday, January 7, 2022, as was his wish“reported his lawyer, Luis Giraldo, on Twitter.

Escobar suffered obstructive lung disease (COPD) and hypertension, and had suffered two strokes in 2008.

He had mobility problems and needed oxygen in his daily life. He also had spinal surgery three times after a car accident in his youth.

“I’m not saying goodbye, but see you later”Escobar Prado commented in a video that was published by the Colombian newspaper El Tiempo.

“With the lawyer Luis Giraldo at the head, it was possible to reach the goal, that patients like me, not terminal patients, but degenerative patients, could achieve and win this battle, a battle that opens the doors for the patients who come after me and that at this time they want a dignified death, “added the man from Cali.

He also took the moment to thank the Colombian people for their support.

“Little by little we will find ourselves where God has us. Hugs and blessings for all,” he said.

Several attempts

Escobar had requested euthanasia twice, the first time in 2020, but an evaluation committee denied it, because although it is a legal process in Colombia since 2015, it only covered patients with terminal illnesses.

In July 2021 this changed after a ruling by the Constitutional Court. The legal forum allowed the euthanasia was applied to people who have any physical or mental illness that is serious and prevents them from having a decent life.

Escobar requested the procedure again after the decision of the Colombian court.

“This is a very important moment for Colombia, it is the first patient in Latin America to receive euthanasia without being a terminal patient,” said Escobar’s lawyer, Luis Giraldo, in a video posted on his social networks.

The case of Martha Sepúlveda

Euthanasia has been a highly discussed process in Colombian society during the past months.

Image source, Martha Sepulveda Caption, Martha Sepúlveda celebrated her 51 years of life in January.

It all started with the request for death worthy of Martha Sepulveda, a 51-year-old woman with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

After the ruling of the Constitutional Court, and its procedure was approved, the Colombian Pain Institute (IPS Incodol), the private clinic that treated Sepúlveda, announced the suspension of the procedure 36 hours before it happened.

The woman had given an interview to a national television station that went viral and raised a debate on the subject.

It was then that IPS Incodol “unanimously concluded to cancel the proceeding” by determining that “the termination criterion is not met as had been considered in the first committee” that evaluated his case.

A judge reversed this suspension and ordered that Sepúlveda’s euthanasia be rescheduled.

Euthanasia in Colombia

The procedure was decriminalized in Colombia in 1997, but it was not signed into law until 2015. Since then, 157 interventions have been carried out.

According to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health, the patient must have a terminal illness or that prevents him from having a decent life and express consent in a “clear, informed, complete and precise” manner.

In addition, aid for dying must be provided by “a medical professional” with the authorization of a “scientific-interdisciplinary committee”.