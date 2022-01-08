Voting opens to choose $ 200,000 winning couple – Telemundo Puerto Rico

Por Amor o Por Dinero will reach the most anticipated moment of the competition when the winning couple of $ 200,000 is crowned this Monday, January 10 at 9pm on Telemundo.

The two-hour broadcast will be filled with exciting moments and surprises with the couples’ last encounters before their host, Carlos Ponce, reveals the result of the audience vote.

On the closing night, the unexpected visit of the international star, Marc Anthony will be presented, who will surprise the singles when they find out that he is the owner of the Oasis, revealing personal details of the luxurious mansion.

Tonight, one more couple will be eliminated, leaving four finalist couples. The audience will be able to vote up to five times for their favorite partner through Telemundo.com/poramoropordinero. Voting will be available for three hours starting at 9pm in Puerto Rico. The result will be announced during the grand finale. The five pairs still in the game are:

Jose Luis and Oana: The 36-year-old Mexican from Chicago, Illinois, is an industrial engineer and is currently an active mixed martial arts athlete and UWC (United Wrestling Coalition) world champion. Oana is the beautiful 27-year-old girl born in Romania, who has lived in Spain, Mexico and Ecuador.

The 36-year-old Mexican from Chicago, Illinois, is an industrial engineer and is currently an active mixed martial arts athlete and UWC (United Wrestling Coalition) world champion. Oana is the beautiful 27-year-old girl born in Romania, who has lived in Spain, Mexico and Ecuador. Lewis and Jennifher: This Dominican couple, both 29 years old, found great chemistry beyond their country of origin. Lewis is a personal trainer from Boston, Massachusetts with an energetic and always smiling personality. Jennifher, from Bronx, New York, is very loving and protective, and confesses that her love life has been somewhat complicated.

This Dominican couple, both 29 years old, found great chemistry beyond their country of origin. Lewis is a personal trainer from Boston, Massachusetts with an energetic and always smiling personality. Jennifher, from Bronx, New York, is very loving and protective, and confesses that her love life has been somewhat complicated. Anthony Y Maricielo: Anthony, a 31-year-old Mexican from Los Angeles, California, has been a black belt wearer in Jiujitsu and has been doing magic since his teens. Maricielo is the 26-year-old Peruvian beauty from Los Angeles, California who was the first finalist for Miss Peru 2020, in addition to having represented her native country in the Miss Grand International pageant.

Anthony, a 31-year-old Mexican from Los Angeles, California, has been a black belt wearer in Jiujitsu and has been doing magic since his teens. Maricielo is the 26-year-old Peruvian beauty from Los Angeles, California who was the first finalist for Miss Peru 2020, in addition to having represented her native country in the Miss Grand International pageant. Sahit and Nobiraida: This 34-year-old Mexican from Los Angeles, California considers himself romantic, as well as a lover of swimming and exercises, while the 31-year-old Puerto Rican from Miami, Florida has a chameleon and highly outgoing personality.

This 34-year-old Mexican from Los Angeles, California considers himself romantic, as well as a lover of swimming and exercises, while the 31-year-old Puerto Rican from Miami, Florida has a chameleon and highly outgoing personality. Ruben Y Dyne: A 30-year-old Spaniard from Miami, Florida, Rubén has been single for six years and says he has never been 100% in love. Dina is a 30-year-old Ecuadorian from Queens, New York who considers herself a simple, disciplined and persistent woman and her dream is to meet a man whom she can admire.

Por Amor o Por Dinero is a dating reality show full of adrenaline and surprises where viewers have witnessed how 16 contestants, eight single and eight single, were paired up to compete in a series of mental and physical challenges.

Isolated from the outside world in an Oasis in the middle of a tropical paradise, the contestants had the opportunity to choose their ideal partner in search of true love or with the purpose of reaching the grand final where the winning couple, chosen by the vote of the public, win the grand prize of $ 200,000 cash, $ 100,000 each.