Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today Saturday, January 8

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Be very careful with this tendency to spend money on unnecessary things. Every risk you take on a professional level promises to be successful. Your creative side is exalted especially in relation to love or conquest. Every romantic encounter will be fun and exciting. Lucky numbers: 35, 16, 9.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Your word will be saturated with charm and truth. You will overcome challenges and win battles. Your vision and prophetic sense increase like never before. It could be said that you have rediscovered yourself. You are in a good time to seek the light within you and enjoy spiritual peace. Lucky numbers: 50, 34, 10.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

The planets fill you with energy so you can catch up on everything. It is a good time to launch yourself on new adventures and get your imagination running. That love story that you carry with that person so special to you now has fertile ground to grow and materialize. Lucky numbers: 18, 7, 20.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Stay in what has already been decided for you. Bravely show off your executive skills. Get organized and plan in detail any project you have in mind. You will improve your environment like never before if you think in a practical and realistic way, but first comply with yourself first. Lucky numbers: 21, 9, 4.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

You are in a good time to launch yourself into new experiences, but avoid committing yourself. Trust your intuition, but take the time to think things through. In love, you have already done what you could, let the other person mature and take responsibility for their actions. Lucky numbers: 19, 40, 31.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sep 21)

Reflect in your own mirror and highlight your positive qualities. Keep in mind that all negative thoughts slow you down, contaminate you. Be more careful with your opinions and comments. Always keep in mind that what you criticize in others is where you also need to improve. Lucky numbers: 12, 1, 6.

Libra

(Sep 22 – Oct 22)

Don’t take anything for granted, Libra. Listen to advice as they will lead you to better guide yourself in what you want to achieve. Avoid arguing especially with your family. If you are single, it will be a good day to meet that special person with whom to establish a formal relationship. Lucky numbers: 33, 47, 14.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

It is imperative that you be very orderly in order to take advantage of every opportunity that may present itself to progress. Put your life in order. Don’t expect others to do your part for you. Put everything in writing, in black and white so that you do not give room to misunderstandings. Lucky numbers: 6, 10, 25.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Don’t let anything disturb you. Meditate, relax and listen to what your heart tells you. You recover from sadness and depression suffered in love. You will be inspired to go after the conquest again. Detach yourself a little from material things and dedicate more time to spiritual things. Lucky numbers: 43, 27, 13.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Define well what you want and visualize what you want to achieve. Cultivate your spirituality. There are excellent opportunities to find a partner if you are looking for the same, take advantage of them. Someone claiming to be your friend could betray you so keep your plans private. Lucky numbers: 17, 49, 2.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

The planets warn you not to lightly stamp your signature on any document that could commit you for many years. In matters of love, do not give more than they ask of you, nor give love to those who reject it. Your partner must be responsible so that together they can make their dreams come true. Lucky numbers: 48, 13, 27.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Make time for yourself, take care of your health. Make sure that what you eat is natural, pure and healthy for your body. Your thoughts have power. Eliminate all worry and negativity from your mind. Replace it with positive thoughts that inspire you to succeed. Lucky numbers: 24, 15, 48.