Warriors to secure Golden State sensation player Stephen Curry

Before his contract expired, the Golden State Warriors decided to secure the 2021-22 NBA sensation player for Stephen Curry. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers tremble!

When very few bet on Golden state warriors, the Dubs took a step forward and, despite having the losses of Klay Thompson and James Wiseman, they managed to form a team that has them among the first places in the Western Conference. Stephen Curry received the great help of an unexpected player who will ensure until the end of the season. Tremble LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers!

In the 2020-21 NBA season, he only played 10 games with the Warriors, but that was enough to earn him the confidence of being back for the 2021-22 campaign. The Dubs were still in doubt and gave him two 10-day contracts until he convinced them to give him a longer link that goes until January 10.

Stephen Curry was beginning to worry because the day was approaching when he could lose a player who averages per game. 16.8 minutes, 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and an unmatched defensive energy With which he can win a jump to a player who is 22 centimeters taller than him.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are not liking this news because in a hypothetical Playoff series, the Golden State Warriors will have one of their best defenders available. Steve Kerr himself claimed that the team will secure its sensation player for the NBA 2021-22 season.

LeBron and Lakers tremble: Warriors will secure their NBA sensation player

“I’m going to make that decision right now. Sorry Bob Myers (Golden State Warriors general manager). We will guarantee the rest of the year “, stated Steve Kerr to confirm that Gary Payton II will continue with Stephen Curry and company until the end of the 2021-22 season.