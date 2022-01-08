Was he unfaithful? After 21 years together, Erik Rubín humiliates Legarreta and confesses ‘adventure’ with his ex

Mexico City.- The singer Erik rubin, left in shock when declaring his love and a possible new ‘adventure’ with an ex-partner, who despised his wife Andrea Legarreta when visiting the Today program Some months ago.

And it is the former Timbiriche, in an interview with the program First hand from Television Image, spoke of his wishes, especially in the professional aspect for this 2022, at which time he confirmed that he wanted a adventure with his ex Paulina Rubio.

A sentimental adventure? No, but a musical adventure, because he did not rule out making a collaboration with the ‘Golden girl‘despite all the controversy caused by the rivalry that she had with another ex of Rubín, Alejandra Guzman, in the 90’s.

When talking about the projects that he will carry out in 2022, Erik confessed: “I still can’t tell you because we are making it happen, but as I was saying, I am very restless, but I am fortunate to achieve almost everything I have dreamed of, without He doubts that I enjoy what I do a lot, so I am a very lucky guy, not only for the professional part, but for the personal part, I have a beautiful family, and nothing, we are healthy, with work and continue enjoying “.

However, upon hearing Paulina’s name and the idea of ​​collaborating with her, Erik confessed his affection for her with a big smile:

Yes, I adore her Pau, and without a doubt playing with her is something that I would love, I love it! I love Pau!I love it! It would be great! ”

It was last September when the musician recalled that for a time he was with Paulina Rubio and Alejandra Guzmán, because he did not decide on any of them.

What happens is that he was with Alejandra. It had something to do with Paulina, but then I started hanging out with Alejandra and put a pause on Paulina. Then I finished with Alejandra and returned with Paulina, “the artist said on that occasion.

After this love dilemma, Pau and Ale were enemies for years and the songs were dedicated Own Y Hey girl respectively, although apparently they have already smoothed out rough edges as they will do an incredible tour this year together, surprising everyone.

As you will remember, at the beginning of November 2021, Paulina visited the program Today and users could not help but notice the tension caused by their visit, as they pointed out that the singer allegedly ignored Andrea and despised her throughout the broadcast.

It is worth mentioning that the love affair that Paulina and Erik had was many years ago and since then the singer has been ‘balconied’ everywhere revealing his adventures from when he was a heartthrob, like the one he had with Maria Conchita Alonso.

For this reason, surely Legarreta will not be bothered at all by this possible collaboration of her husband with his youthful love, since now they have completely different paths and the musician has a solid marriage with the driver for 21 years.

