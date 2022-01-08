Was he unfaithful to Belinda? Christian Nodal could be the father of Kylie Jenner’s daughter, according to fans

Often the names of Christian Nodal and Belinda they are involved in strong controversies on social networks. But this time, it is a very delicate matter that could harm the couple, who are about to get married.

In the last hours, a rumor gained strength on social networks and Christian Nodal’s fans accuse him not only of having been unfaithful to his girlfriend, but of hiding a great secret from her. Netizens were given the task of comparing the Mexican with a famous baby and made a fuss.

Fans are pointing out that Nodal could be the real father of Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner’s daughter. The reason? because he looks a lot like the singer, something that made social networks explode and they can’t find another explanation.

It all started during a live that Chistian made last November, which aroused the curiosity of his followers, who immediately began to comment on the resemblance between the singer and Kylie Jenner’s daughter. But it did not stop there, and that crazy theory went online with comparative photos of both.

The singer has not had close contact with the famous Kardashian family before, nor has he been seen complimenting or at least liking the photos of Kylie, so everything indicates that it is one more invention of the fans of the networks and memes.

These rumors run just in the months that Christian and Belinda are on their way to the altar, that they have overcome several problems and that they have been at their best as a couple. In fact, in recent days they have been seen enjoying a lot of luxurious yacht vacations, in the sun and on the shore of the beach.

It wouldn’t be the first time that some people have enjoyed creating cheating rumors for both of them. In the past, the version that the couple was about to end ran through social networks, but with their commitment they denied all the inventions of their haters and have shown that they are really in love and want to spend their lives together. To the point of talking about their future children, it seems that both have enough desire to share the role of parents.

The couple got engaged in May 2021 in a luxurious marriage proposal in Spain, where they both resided at that time, and although in an interview Nodal said that they would marry by civil means at the end of 2021, and although this did not happen, Everything indicates that 2022 is the year.