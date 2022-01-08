On February 1, the Chinese New Year 2022 will begin, represented by the Water Tiger. This time, which will last until January 21, 2023, will be loaded with much prosperity and abundance, thanks to the animal that symbolizes it.

During the celebrations, various traditions are fulfilled, such as going to the temples to ask for money, delivering money in a red envelope (called hóng bāo in Mandarin), writing phrases related to abundance, happiness and prosperity, among other traditions.

But what does the Water Tiger mean for Chinese New Year 2022?

The fortune teller and writer Ludovica Squirru Dari noted that the Year of the Water Tiger is “essentially a humanistic time.” That is, favorable for realizing dreams and making important decisions, but that will require a lot of courage.

Squirru Dari invited you to take advantage of the arrival of the Chinese New Year to reinvent yourself in various aspects.

“Encourage ourselves to create parallel universes that transcend us, look for like-minded communities, return to nature, learn permaculture and develop a lot of labor therapy,” he said.

How do I know if I am a water tiger?

People born in the following years belong to the Water Tiger according to the Chinese Horoscope: 1914, 1926. 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986 and 2010. Also, those born in 2022 until January 21, 2023 are included.

How will the Water Tiger influence the Chinese horoscope?

Taking into account that the Water Tiger is a brave and successful animal, as long as it makes the decision to do something, it will influence each sign of the Chinese horoscope differently.

El Tigre in 2022 will receive new job offers and even proposals to travel abroad. To achieve your goals you will have to make important decisions throughout the year, but you will have to be patient and think carefully about each step you take.

The Rat in 2022 will not be short of money. In addition, you will have a prosperous year in the workplace; Therefore, if you have a project, do not hesitate to present it, since everything is in your favor. Do not doubt yourself.

The Rabbit in 2022 will have to adapt quickly to changes, the best thing is that everyone will be positive, so you must be assertive and risky in your decisions. Likewise, you will meet new people with many proposals, among which the sentimental ones stand out.

The Dragon in 2022 will have to worry about his well-being, physical and emotional; money wise, it won’t be a very prosperous year.

The Serpent in 2022 will say goodbye to all the negative. The Water Tiger will help you to remove the toxic from your life. Remember that what you have experienced will serve as a lesson for your growth as a person.

The Horse in 2022 will experience positive changes in all aspects. In addition, you must prepare to make important decisions, even the doors are opened for you to travel abroad.

The Goat in 2022 will be the least fortunate sign, as it will face many obstacles, especially in the workplace.

El Mono in 2022 will see how everything he has planned will begin to give positive results, which will be accompanied by economic gains. Also, you will be interested in having new experiences and friends.

The Rooster in 2022 will have to accept that not everything can solve it alone. Once you work as a team or get the help of others, you will see how your income will increase.

The Dog in 2022 will have the feeling that it may stagnate, but must recognize that it will take time to change of scene. You should also give yourself the opportunity to meet those who already surround you

The Pig in 2022 will not have good fortune either and if he wants to achieve something he will have to try more than necessary, especially in the labor aspect.