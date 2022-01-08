What happened to Angélica Rivera’s life in the United States

The last thing that was unveiled of Angelica Rivera, is that I would be living in Los Angeles, California, U.S and working on what would be his great return to television.

Angélica Rivera and her reappearance on social networks

The well-known Mexican actress Angelica Rivera has 52 years. Before becoming the First Lady of Mexico, starred in several melodramas on Televisa, such as “La Dueña” and “Destilando amor”, among others.

It is worth remembering that, during the six-year term of her ex-husband and former president, Enrique Peña Nieto, the actress became one of the most controversial first ladies, without forgetting her luxurious travels or the great scandal of “The White House”.

Nowadays maintains a low-key life and away from the reflectors. In fact, very little is known about her and, before her ex-husband finished his term, she already lived the same way.

However, the Mexican actress reappeared in 2019 when she announced her divorce, through some photographs that his 3 daughters published on social networks. So it was that one of them, little Regina Castro, shared an image together on Mother’s Day through her personal Instagram account.

SOURCE: Class Magazine

For its part, after separating, he immediately deleted his Instagram account and his whereabouts are only known thanks to his daughters.

It is worth remembering that, before said publication, she had also already been seen in a post by her first-born Sofía Castro, along with the rest of her daughters and her ex, “Güero” Castro.

SOURCE: El Universal

In the same way, when the Mexican actress reappeared in 2019 told various media that he longed to return to television and assured that he had several projects. The meeting he had with the press on that occasion was during his grandfather’s funeral in Mexico.

Angelica Rivera It would living in the united states and working on what would be his great return to the small screen. The “Seagull” as her fans affectionately call her, has not only opted for a low profile, but, for the moment, is only seen on her daughters’ social networks, with sporadic appearances.

Would you like to see it again on television?