What Happened to Me ?, the new film by Onur Tuna, Ferman from Doctor Miracle | Mucize Doktor | Turkish soap operas | nnda nnlt | FAME

What is the new movie of Onur Tuna? The actor who played Ferman Eryiğit in the Turkish soap opera “Doctor miracle” has a new challenge, but now it will be on the big screen and with Hazal Kaya. The celebrity, who worked alongside Taner Ölmez and Sinem Ünsal, has told about her film project that will appear in 2022. Beliz Boysal’s (Hazal Türesan) remembered surgeon and boyfriend in “Mucize doktor” will surprise viewers with a new facet .

tuna has dazzled Turkish and international audiences with his performance in the medical drama, one of the best adaptations, along with “The Good Doctor“, From the South Korean series”Good doctor” of 2013.

The celebrity served as chief of surgery for the Istanbul Berhayat Hospital. He always stood out for his great talent and expertise as a doctor, but also because he was, on several occasions, on the brink of death.

Onur Tuna managed to stay in the memory of fans of the turkish soap opera, as one of the most emblematic characters, along with Ali and Nazli. Now, the interpreter has everything ready for the public to learn more about his versatility in front of the cameras.

Onur Tuna in a photograph for his social networks. (Photo: Onur Tuna / Instagram)

WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT “WHAT HAPPENED TO ME?”, THE NEW ONUR TUNA FILM?

In this way, it was the same tuna who was in charge of telling that his next challenge as an actor is the film “What Happened to Me?“, A comedy that will star alongside Hazal Kaya. Both will give life to a fun couple that has current conflicts.

The tape is an adaptation of the eponymous book by Aslı Kızmaz and will be released on January 14, 2022. Its launch was planned before, but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Onur Tuna will give life to the flirtatious actor Soner Güler and Kaya to Sertab.

“A love story based on facts rather than miracles. I think this is a sweet aspect of the movie that will turn heads. Apart from that, the public will find a very good adaptation of the book and actors who love their work in the film “said the star of “Miracle doctor”To the Turkish press.

DOES ONUR TUNA HAVE SCHIZOPHRENIA?

After having triumphed with the telenovela “Doctor miracle”, tuna has been directed to other television projects such as “Mahkum“With which he hopes to exceed the expectations of his fans. But He also shared with T24 some details of his life that, perhaps, some do not know. This was indicated by the elsol portal.

What surprised many was when he was consulted about a rumor that needed an urgent response and had to do with the schizophrenia that, supposedly, the remembered Ferman would have.

For this, the actor himself Onur tuna He was in charge of answering it and clearing all kinds of doubts. “I’m not schizophrenic, my doctor would have told me if I was”, He expressed very sure.

On the other hand, he affirmed that he goes to the psychologist but only with the purpose of taking care of his mental health. In that sense, he explained that, many times, preparing and working on a character results in great fatigue due to the temporal dimension that the scenes have during the hours of recording.

Onur Tuna in the role of doctor Ferman Eryiğit in “Mucize Doktor”. (Source: MF Yapim)

WHO IS ELIF DOGAN, THE GIRLFRIEND OF ACTOR ONUR TUNA?

After having triumphed in several countries with his role as Ferman in the telenovela “Miracle doctor”, Onur Tuna enjoy your life in a calm way and accompanied by Elif Doğan, a young woman who has managed to conquer his heart.

Elif doğan She is a Turkish actress and according to the country’s own media, Onur Tuna He would already have several months of romantic relationship with the young woman who would be 9 years his junior. More details HERE.

WHAT IS “DOCTOR MILAGRO” ABOUT?

“Doctor Miracle”Tells the story of Ali vefa, a young man with autism spectrum disorder and Savant syndrome, who becomes a genius in pediatric surgery.

As a child, Ali was abandoned by his father who gave him up for adoption. He grew up deprived through various orphanages, but despite difficulties he graduated from medical school with first place and got a job in the surgical unit at the Istanbul Berhayat Hospital.

The medical team will see their routine altered when the young man joins the team as a surgical assistant. Savant syndrome or sage syndrome is something that at first will make it difficult for Ali to communicate with his colleagues and patients. However, Ali will earn the love and respect of all.

