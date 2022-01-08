What is Broncho Vaxom, a medicine that inhibits COVID and what is its PRICE in Mexico?

When it seemed that the pandemic was being controlled and finally this 2022 would be the year in which it could return to normality, currently a fourth wave of infections is being experienced around the world so there is an alert present, however, now it has been revealed a possible option that can prevent the coronavirus, it is the Broncho Vaxom medicine, and before this we tell you why it is considered that it inhibits the Covid-19, in addition to what is your price in Mexico.

Faced with the crisis of the increase in infections in recent weeks in all parts of the world, a group of scientists from the University of Arizona and Tucson discovered that a drug that is commonly sold in pharmacies is highly against it. Covid-19.

Dr. Donata Vercelli, professor of Molecular Medicine at the University of Arizona, was in charge of revealing the pleasant news that could change the course of the pandemic, as this medicine It would serve to reduce the amounts of infections, as well as avoid complications of the disease. Also, this is a complementary option to vaccines.

“We have found a drug that can inhibit and prevent infection with the Covid virus because it suppresses the expression of the proteins to which this virus attaches itself: if there is no connection, there will be no entry of the virus; if there is no entry of virus, there is no infection or, in any case, it will be greatly diminished. And this is the discovery that we have made ”, explained the expert in an interview for Italian television.

Vercelli commented that the drug has been around for many years, and it is even easy to find, as it is available in most pharmacies.

“It is a drug that has been used for several decades. We are talking about a drug whose scientific name is OM-85. The drug is commonly sold in pharmacies and helps prevent infections and is a treatment that in a certain sense should function as an umbrella, regardless of the variants that circulate ”, he mentioned.

Bliss medicine is Broncho vaxom, and this is responsible for protecting the respiratory system from damage that can cause various viral infections, including coronavirus. It was also noted that this drug can be used by adults and children.

“It has probably been used for 50-60 years and has this purpose: generally in winter seasons, in autumn, when infections in the respiratory tract are common, it is used as an immunomodulator to protect the respiratory tract from the consequences of a viral infection or even the infection itself, in a very general way, “he said.

“What basically happens is that it prevents the virus from entering the cells, because it closes its access, greatly lowering the expression of the molecules to which this virus adheres and if the virus does not adhere, it does not enter and does not infect … It is a drug that has a very high safety profile and a very low toxicity, and in this sense, it is a drug that could be tested well and soon, ”he added.

What is the price of Broncho Vaxom in Mexico?

Information on the availability of the drug in the country’s best-known pharmacies, as well as in supermarkets, was corroborated. It is important to note that there are presentations for adults and for children. Their prices are as follows: