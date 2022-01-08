What place in the line-up should Miguel Cabrera occupy with the arrival of Javier Báez? | Baseball 123

Frederlin Castro â ???? @ fr3djcd

The announcement of Javier Báez’s hiring with the Detroit Tigers caught many in MLB by surprise.

The Puerto Rican shortstop signed a six-year, $ 140 million contract before the Major League lockout and will now be teammates with Venezuelan star Miguel Cabrera.

The debate over whether his arrival will be the key to making Detroit a competitive team again has been joined by another discussion.

For now there is nothing clear, not even journalists dare to say what should be the order that Báez and Cabrera will occupy in the line-up of manager AJ Hinch.

Although Jonathan Schoop is initially believed to be second, Baez third and Cabrera fourth, the lifetime numbers for the two Latino stars suggest there may be a change.

In his eight years in the majors, Baez has a .265 / .306 / .471 offensive line, 19 home runs and 60 RBIs, ranking third in batting order. Those numbers improve to .275 / .319 / .537, 41 home runs and 115 RBIs when he hits fourth.

For his part, Cabrera, who will play his twentieth season in the majors, has averages of .307 / .386 / .528, 282 home runs and 985 RBIs when he hits third and of .320 / .396 / .548, 187 home runs and 673 RBIs at fourth bat.

The truth is that having the Puerto Rican in the lineup can help Cabrera see better pitches and that will give a new face to Detroit’s offensive production.