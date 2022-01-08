WhatsApp changes profile photos: how they look now and why it is mandatory

The messaging application WhatsApp announced a new update that will reach its 2,500 million users globally in the next few days.

It is a modernization that forever alters the way you view a contact’s profile picture.

WhatsApp changes notifications and everyone will “hate” it

Here is everything there is to know about the WhatsApp update.

WhatsApp changes profile photos: how they are now

WaBetaInfo, the portal specialized in WhatsApp news, announced that the messaging app will show the miniature profile photo of the chats in all the notifications that come to the phone.

It is a new WhatsApp support that allows you to include profile photos in notifications. Every time a user receives new messages from chats and groups, a thumbnail image will appear on the left.

