Where is Super Bowl 2022 going to be? The exorbitant cost of tickets

*By Mario Badillo

Being an on-site fan at the Super Bowl LVI next February 13th in a section of the tickets available cheaper” implies a cost of more than 152 thousand pesos. And if that is not the expensive thing How much does the VIP cost?

This is how the sale of tickets for Super Bowl 2022 goes

According to the official resale on the site United States Ticketmaster, NFL ticketing partner, a front row place from the VIP area (Very Important People) for the match in the SoFi Stadium Los Angeles is priced at 1 million 780 thousand 128 Mexican pesos.

The extra cost of tickets

The first drawback is that at that figure still you are missing service charges, which represent about 20 percent of the price, since they are 378 thousand 277 pesosas well as the order processing fee, which is a bargain, of just 60 pesos.

How much does it cost to go to Super Bowl LVI?

Thus, the final price of a ticket is 2 million 158 thousand 426 Mexican pesos, with a second drawback: it is not possible to buy only one ticket because the minimum system requires order of two, so that a transaction for a couple of VIP tickets in the front row, to the center of the field, would be 4.3 million pesos (4,316,852 to be exact), according to the exchange rate of Thursday, January 6.

In dollars, the total charge would be $ 210,766 because the price for the two tickets would be $ 173,826 (86,913 each), plus $ 36,938 for service charges (18,469 for each ticket), plus $ 2.95 for order processing fee.

These are the prices on the Ticketmaster site, which specifies that it is “Verified resale tickets”i.e., verified resale tickets. There, while a front row ticket in the VIP area costs $ 86,913, those in the highest area have a price of $ 7,414 (151,851 Mexican pesos).

But perhaps a third drawback in buying these tickets is that in recent days it has been speculated that before the wave of COVID-19 infections it is likely that the Super bowl be moved from Los Angeles to Dallas, even though to attend the most important game of the year in the NFL it will be necessary submit a negative test for COVID-19 or have complete the vaccination schedule.

However, nothing represents such a significant outlay as a stadium ticket, as a round-trip flight for Super Bowl weekend can cost 5,507 pesos, plus 6,623 for three nights of lodging, without counting food or transfers, according to a calculation made by Despegar.

Why those prices?

The Super Bowl LVI will dispute the February 13th, at approximately 5:00 p.m. Central Mexico at the Rams’ house in The Angels, city that has not hosted this event in almost 50 years, because the last time was in the Super Bowl VII, in 1973, when Miami beat Washington.

The halftime show SoFi will be provided by Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige, who together have accumulated 43 Grammy Awards and 19 Billboard Number 1 albums.

This weekend the Week 18, the last of the regular season, in which will define the Playoffs, in which the favorites are the Green bay packers with Aaron Rodgers as an indisputable figure, as well as the own Rams and the Tom Brady’s Buccaneers, both from the National Conference, while for the American those who arrive as great contenders are again the Kansas city chiefs, as well as the Tennessee Titans.