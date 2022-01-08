Which team has the best chance of reaching the 61 SNB play-offs?

Admin 17 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 18 Views

On Friday, January 7, the teams from Sancti Spíritus and Ciego de Ávila were made official for the upcoming 61st National Baseball Series. Which set is most likely to reach the play-off?

The coach of the Gallos assumes that the tournament will start with seven important casualties, but warns his players: “it is the opportunity for new names and new men.”

Without throwing himself entirely over the expectations of his team, he told HIT who want to be among the best eight of the tournament.

Eriel Sánchez has already achieved a championship as manager with Sancti Spíritus, this one in the U-23 category, and accumulated experiences at the international level directing two Cuban teams.

Those of the Yayabo will once again have the incombustible Frederich Cepeda and Yunier Mendoza.

For their part, the Tigres de Ciego de Ávila warn that their first goal is to access the play-offs and then try to reach the podium.

To do this, they have a group of experienced players who already know what it is to play in the postseason and win the Cuban ball title.

He redirects them to Yorelvis Charles. On the payroll they are relatives: Raúl González, Yorbis Borroto, Vladimir García and Yander Guevara, just to mention a few.

SANCTI SPÍRITUS PAYROLL FOR THE 61st NATIONAL SERIES OF BASEBALL

RECEIVERS No
one Yunior Ibarra Araque twenty
two Luis Alberto Meneses Rodríguez 13
3 Carlos Chavez Sehara (N) 73
4 Yadiel Darío Guerra CabellO (N) 8
FRAME PLAYERS
5 Yunier Mendoza Alfonso 18
6 Yoandry Baguet Luis 51
7 Daviel Gómez Montero one
8 Rodolexis Moreno González two
9 Jose Manuel Fontes Frenes 9
10 Rolando Pérez Barrera (N) 23
eleven Moisés Esquerré Valdés 77
12 Alexis Miguel Varona Nunez (N) 4
13 Lazaro Fernandez Muñoz 12
14 Kevin Arevalo Castillo eleven
GARDENERS
fifteen Frederich Cepeda Cruz 24
16 Duniesky Ramón Barroso Puerta 17
17 Diasmani Ortiz Lugones 22
18 Alejandro Javier Escobar Martínez 66
19 Alberto Rodríguez Sorí 19
twenty César Yankiel Hernández Marrero (N) 10
twenty-one Carlos A. Gómez Rodríguez 3
22 Lazaro Viciedo Rivadeneira 56
23 King Richard Ricardo (N) 31
24 Daniel de Jesús González Gray (N) fifty
PITCHERS
25 Yuén Socarrás Suárez 38
26 Yanielkis Duardo Rojas 27
27 Roberto Hernandez Navarro 62
28 Yoannys Diosmel Hernández Cruz 90
29 Yankiel Mauris Gutierrez 42
30 Jose Eduardo Santos Escalante 35
31 Aníbal Suárez Cedeño 28
32 Sadiel Mendoza Ledesma Four. Five
33 Jose Luis Braña Rojas 86
3. 4 José Grandales Rodríguez 95
35 Daniel Aysán Piedad Pérez 33
36 Ariel Zerquera Felipe 59
37 Alex Guerra Garcés (N) 52
38 Roberto Hernandez Lorenzo 75
39 Adrián Pérez Prado (N) 18
COLLECTIVE MANAGEMENT No
one Eriel Sánchez León (Director) 5
two Rafael Muñoz Medina (Assistant) 37
3 Lázaro Martínez Alfonso (Assistant) twenty-one
4 Freddy Mario Rodríguez Campos (Pitching coach) 28
5 David Pérez Luna (Pitching coach) 82
6 Daniel García Zerquera (Physical trainer) 59
7 Héctor Huelga Fandiño (Bench Coach) one
8 René Hernández Hernández (Cargabates)
9 Yordany Rodríguez Hernández (Delegate)
10 Rosel Rinack Fabal (Physiotherapist)
eleven Juan Concepción González (Psychologist)
12 Remberto Pérez Farfán (Doctor)
13 Yojanny Onel Hidalgo Abalo (Statistician)
14 Nelson Ventura Hernández (Commissioner)

ÁVILA’S BLIND PAYROLL FOR THE 61st NATIONAL SERIES OF BASEBALL

RECEIVERS No.
one Osvaldo Vazquez Torres 31
two Alfredo Fadraga Pérez 36
3 Fernando de La Paz Marrero 16
4 Alfredo Ramos Hernández (N) 30
FRAME PLAYERS No.
5 Humberto Morales González 47
6 Jonathan Lázaro Bridón Sarduy 84
7 Raúl González Isidoria 8
8 Maikel Caballero Hernandez eleven
9 Yorbis Borroto Jáuregui 35
10 Michel Arteaga Yera 4
eleven Ronaldo Castillo Montero 12
12 Rubén Valdés Exposito 10
13 Daynier Rafael Hernández Hernández 22
14 Jorge Luis Contreras Pedroso 88
fifteen Christian Pagarizabal Espinosa (N) 9
GARDENERS No.
16 Addel Civil González 40
17 Alexander Jiménez Calvo 14
18 Yuddiel González Torres 24
19 Liosvany Pérez Ocampo 6
twenty Hector Ariel Labrada Prado 25
twenty-one Danny Luaces Lemes 66
22 Reinier Gómez Sanet 73
23 Dairon Montalvo Castillo (N) 28
PITCHERS No.
24 Vladimir Garcia Escalante 3. 4
25 Dachel Duquesne Cantero 93
26 Yander guevara morales 26
27 Yosvany Ávalos Ruiz twenty-one
28 Liomil González Ercilla 43
29 Osvaldo Cardenas Agüero 27
30 Yairon Martínez Lorenzo 99
31 Fernando Betanzo Marrero placeholder image 89
32 Luis Alberto Marrero Torres 94
33 Jasiel Gayón Díaz 77
3. 4 Arnaldo Rodríguez Romero 96
35 Yandy Yaddel Suarez Ortega 23
36 Kevin Soto Acea 29
37 Reinaldo Robaina Pino 57
38 Orlando Blanco Moreno (N) 86
39 Yadier Batista Aldine (N) fifteen
40 Leonardo Reyes Lamoroú (N) 17
MANAGEMENT GROUP No. FUNCTION
one Yorelvis Charles Martinez one director
two Lisdey Díaz González 5 Assistant
3 Roger poll soler 40 Assistant
4 Michel Pino Ugly 43 Trainer
5 Andres Garcia Ortega 62 Trainer
6 Pedro Ramón Gayón García 65 Physical P.
7 Isaac Antonio Martínez Dorta 19 Banking Coach
9 Gerardo Lázaro Campillo Valle CB Battery loaders
8 Raúl González Mora Delegate
10 Yasmany Ayón Companioni Statistical
eleven Jose Luis Arce Perdigón Doctor
12 Yoandry Areviche Verdecia Physiotherapist
13 Ariel Gómez de la Paz Psychologist
14 Victor Jose Cuesta Padrón Commissioner

Did you find out with Cuban Directory, the number 1 guide to global information on Cuba. If you liked it, share it with your friends!




Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Conor McGregor finalizes details to return to the UFC: who would be his two targeted rivals

Conor mcgregor He is going through a difficult time in his professional career, with three …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved