Which team has the best chance of reaching the 61 SNB play-offs?

On Friday, January 7, the teams from Sancti Spíritus and Ciego de Ávila were made official for the upcoming 61st National Baseball Series. Which set is most likely to reach the play-off?
The coach of the Gallos assumes that the tournament will start with seven important casualties, but warns his players: “it is the opportunity for new names and new men.”
Without throwing himself entirely over the expectations of his team, he told HIT who want to be among the best eight of the tournament.
Eriel Sánchez has already achieved a championship as manager with Sancti Spíritus, this one in the U-23 category, and accumulated experiences at the international level directing two Cuban teams.
Those of the Yayabo will once again have the incombustible Frederich Cepeda and Yunier Mendoza.
For their part, the Tigres de Ciego de Ávila warn that their first goal is to access the play-offs and then try to reach the podium.
To do this, they have a group of experienced players who already know what it is to play in the postseason and win the Cuban ball title.
He redirects them to Yorelvis Charles. On the payroll they are relatives: Raúl González, Yorbis Borroto, Vladimir García and Yander Guevara, just to mention a few.
SANCTI SPÍRITUS PAYROLL FOR THE 61st NATIONAL SERIES OF BASEBALL
|RECEIVERS
|No
|one
|Yunior Ibarra Araque
|twenty
|two
|Luis Alberto Meneses Rodríguez
|13
|3
|Carlos Chavez Sehara (N)
|73
|4
|Yadiel Darío Guerra CabellO (N)
|8
|FRAME PLAYERS
|5
|Yunier Mendoza Alfonso
|18
|6
|Yoandry Baguet Luis
|51
|7
|Daviel Gómez Montero
|one
|8
|Rodolexis Moreno González
|two
|9
|Jose Manuel Fontes Frenes
|9
|10
|Rolando Pérez Barrera (N)
|23
|eleven
|Moisés Esquerré Valdés
|77
|12
|Alexis Miguel Varona Nunez (N)
|4
|13
|Lazaro Fernandez Muñoz
|12
|14
|Kevin Arevalo Castillo
|eleven
|GARDENERS
|fifteen
|Frederich Cepeda Cruz
|24
|16
|Duniesky Ramón Barroso Puerta
|17
|17
|Diasmani Ortiz Lugones
|22
|18
|Alejandro Javier Escobar Martínez
|66
|19
|Alberto Rodríguez Sorí
|19
|twenty
|César Yankiel Hernández Marrero (N)
|10
|twenty-one
|Carlos A. Gómez Rodríguez
|3
|22
|Lazaro Viciedo Rivadeneira
|56
|23
|King Richard Ricardo (N)
|31
|24
|Daniel de Jesús González Gray (N)
|fifty
|PITCHERS
|25
|Yuén Socarrás Suárez
|38
|26
|Yanielkis Duardo Rojas
|27
|27
|Roberto Hernandez Navarro
|62
|28
|Yoannys Diosmel Hernández Cruz
|90
|29
|Yankiel Mauris Gutierrez
|42
|30
|Jose Eduardo Santos Escalante
|35
|31
|Aníbal Suárez Cedeño
|28
|32
|Sadiel Mendoza Ledesma
|Four. Five
|33
|Jose Luis Braña Rojas
|86
|3. 4
|José Grandales Rodríguez
|95
|35
|Daniel Aysán Piedad Pérez
|33
|36
|Ariel Zerquera Felipe
|59
|37
|Alex Guerra Garcés (N)
|52
|38
|Roberto Hernandez Lorenzo
|75
|39
|Adrián Pérez Prado (N)
|18
|COLLECTIVE MANAGEMENT
|No
|one
|Eriel Sánchez León (Director)
|5
|two
|Rafael Muñoz Medina (Assistant)
|37
|3
|Lázaro Martínez Alfonso (Assistant)
|twenty-one
|4
|Freddy Mario Rodríguez Campos (Pitching coach)
|28
|5
|David Pérez Luna (Pitching coach)
|82
|6
|Daniel García Zerquera (Physical trainer)
|59
|7
|Héctor Huelga Fandiño (Bench Coach)
|one
|8
|René Hernández Hernández (Cargabates)
|9
|Yordany Rodríguez Hernández (Delegate)
|10
|Rosel Rinack Fabal (Physiotherapist)
|eleven
|Juan Concepción González (Psychologist)
|12
|Remberto Pérez Farfán (Doctor)
|13
|Yojanny Onel Hidalgo Abalo (Statistician)
|14
|Nelson Ventura Hernández (Commissioner)
ÁVILA’S BLIND PAYROLL FOR THE 61st NATIONAL SERIES OF BASEBALL
|RECEIVERS
|No.
|one
|Osvaldo Vazquez Torres
|31
|two
|Alfredo Fadraga Pérez
|36
|3
|Fernando de La Paz Marrero
|16
|4
|Alfredo Ramos Hernández (N)
|30
|FRAME PLAYERS
|No.
|5
|Humberto Morales González
|47
|6
|Jonathan Lázaro Bridón Sarduy
|84
|7
|Raúl González Isidoria
|8
|8
|Maikel Caballero Hernandez
|eleven
|9
|Yorbis Borroto Jáuregui
|35
|10
|Michel Arteaga Yera
|4
|eleven
|Ronaldo Castillo Montero
|12
|12
|Rubén Valdés Exposito
|10
|13
|Daynier Rafael Hernández Hernández
|22
|14
|Jorge Luis Contreras Pedroso
|88
|fifteen
|Christian Pagarizabal Espinosa (N)
|9
|GARDENERS
|No.
|16
|Addel Civil González
|40
|17
|Alexander Jiménez Calvo
|14
|18
|Yuddiel González Torres
|24
|19
|Liosvany Pérez Ocampo
|6
|twenty
|Hector Ariel Labrada Prado
|25
|twenty-one
|Danny Luaces Lemes
|66
|22
|Reinier Gómez Sanet
|73
|23
|Dairon Montalvo Castillo (N)
|28
|PITCHERS
|No.
|24
|Vladimir Garcia Escalante
|3. 4
|25
|Dachel Duquesne Cantero
|93
|26
|Yander guevara morales
|26
|27
|Yosvany Ávalos Ruiz
|twenty-one
|28
|Liomil González Ercilla
|43
|29
|Osvaldo Cardenas Agüero
|27
|30
|Yairon Martínez Lorenzo
|99
|31
|Fernando Betanzo Marrero placeholder image
|89
|32
|Luis Alberto Marrero Torres
|94
|33
|Jasiel Gayón Díaz
|77
|3. 4
|Arnaldo Rodríguez Romero
|96
|35
|Yandy Yaddel Suarez Ortega
|23
|36
|Kevin Soto Acea
|29
|37
|Reinaldo Robaina Pino
|57
|38
|Orlando Blanco Moreno (N)
|86
|39
|Yadier Batista Aldine (N)
|fifteen
|40
|Leonardo Reyes Lamoroú (N)
|17
|MANAGEMENT GROUP
|No.
|FUNCTION
|one
|Yorelvis Charles Martinez
|one
|director
|two
|Lisdey Díaz González
|5
|Assistant
|3
|Roger poll soler
|40
|Assistant
|4
|Michel Pino Ugly
|43
|Trainer
|5
|Andres Garcia Ortega
|62
|Trainer
|6
|Pedro Ramón Gayón García
|65
|Physical P.
|7
|Isaac Antonio Martínez Dorta
|19
|Banking Coach
|9
|Gerardo Lázaro Campillo Valle
|CB
|Battery loaders
|8
|Raúl González Mora
|Delegate
|10
|Yasmany Ayón Companioni
|Statistical
|eleven
|Jose Luis Arce Perdigón
|Doctor
|12
|Yoandry Areviche Verdecia
|Physiotherapist
|13
|Ariel Gómez de la Paz
|Psychologist
|14
|Victor Jose Cuesta Padrón
|Commissioner