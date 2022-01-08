Which team has the best chance of reaching the 61 SNB play-offs?

On Friday, January 7, the teams from Sancti Spíritus and Ciego de Ávila were made official for the upcoming 61st National Baseball Series. Which set is most likely to reach the play-off?

The coach of the Gallos assumes that the tournament will start with seven important casualties, but warns his players: “it is the opportunity for new names and new men.”

Without throwing himself entirely over the expectations of his team, he told HIT who want to be among the best eight of the tournament.

Eriel Sánchez has already achieved a championship as manager with Sancti Spíritus, this one in the U-23 category, and accumulated experiences at the international level directing two Cuban teams.

Those of the Yayabo will once again have the incombustible Frederich Cepeda and Yunier Mendoza.

For their part, the Tigres de Ciego de Ávila warn that their first goal is to access the play-offs and then try to reach the podium.

To do this, they have a group of experienced players who already know what it is to play in the postseason and win the Cuban ball title.

He redirects them to Yorelvis Charles. On the payroll they are relatives: Raúl González, Yorbis Borroto, Vladimir García and Yander Guevara, just to mention a few.

SANCTI SPÍRITUS PAYROLL FOR THE 61st NATIONAL SERIES OF BASEBALL

RECEIVERS No one Yunior Ibarra Araque twenty two Luis Alberto Meneses Rodríguez 13 3 Carlos Chavez Sehara (N) 73 4 Yadiel Darío Guerra CabellO (N) 8 FRAME PLAYERS 5 Yunier Mendoza Alfonso 18 6 Yoandry Baguet Luis 51 7 Daviel Gómez Montero one 8 Rodolexis Moreno González two 9 Jose Manuel Fontes Frenes 9 10 Rolando Pérez Barrera (N) 23 eleven Moisés Esquerré Valdés 77 12 Alexis Miguel Varona Nunez (N) 4 13 Lazaro Fernandez Muñoz 12 14 Kevin Arevalo Castillo eleven GARDENERS fifteen Frederich Cepeda Cruz 24 16 Duniesky Ramón Barroso Puerta 17 17 Diasmani Ortiz Lugones 22 18 Alejandro Javier Escobar Martínez 66 19 Alberto Rodríguez Sorí 19 twenty César Yankiel Hernández Marrero (N) 10 twenty-one Carlos A. Gómez Rodríguez 3 22 Lazaro Viciedo Rivadeneira 56 23 King Richard Ricardo (N) 31 24 Daniel de Jesús González Gray (N) fifty PITCHERS 25 Yuén Socarrás Suárez 38 26 Yanielkis Duardo Rojas 27 27 Roberto Hernandez Navarro 62 28 Yoannys Diosmel Hernández Cruz 90 29 Yankiel Mauris Gutierrez 42 30 Jose Eduardo Santos Escalante 35 31 Aníbal Suárez Cedeño 28 32 Sadiel Mendoza Ledesma Four. Five 33 Jose Luis Braña Rojas 86 3. 4 José Grandales Rodríguez 95 35 Daniel Aysán Piedad Pérez 33 36 Ariel Zerquera Felipe 59 37 Alex Guerra Garcés (N) 52 38 Roberto Hernandez Lorenzo 75 39 Adrián Pérez Prado (N) 18 COLLECTIVE MANAGEMENT No one Eriel Sánchez León (Director) 5 two Rafael Muñoz Medina (Assistant) 37 3 Lázaro Martínez Alfonso (Assistant) twenty-one 4 Freddy Mario Rodríguez Campos (Pitching coach) 28 5 David Pérez Luna (Pitching coach) 82 6 Daniel García Zerquera (Physical trainer) 59 7 Héctor Huelga Fandiño (Bench Coach) one 8 René Hernández Hernández (Cargabates) 9 Yordany Rodríguez Hernández (Delegate) 10 Rosel Rinack Fabal (Physiotherapist) eleven Juan Concepción González (Psychologist) 12 Remberto Pérez Farfán (Doctor) 13 Yojanny Onel Hidalgo Abalo (Statistician) 14 Nelson Ventura Hernández (Commissioner)

ÁVILA’S BLIND PAYROLL FOR THE 61st NATIONAL SERIES OF BASEBALL

RECEIVERS No. one Osvaldo Vazquez Torres 31 two Alfredo Fadraga Pérez 36 3 Fernando de La Paz Marrero 16 4 Alfredo Ramos Hernández (N) 30 FRAME PLAYERS No. 5 Humberto Morales González 47 6 Jonathan Lázaro Bridón Sarduy 84 7 Raúl González Isidoria 8 8 Maikel Caballero Hernandez eleven 9 Yorbis Borroto Jáuregui 35 10 Michel Arteaga Yera 4 eleven Ronaldo Castillo Montero 12 12 Rubén Valdés Exposito 10 13 Daynier Rafael Hernández Hernández 22 14 Jorge Luis Contreras Pedroso 88 fifteen Christian Pagarizabal Espinosa (N) 9 GARDENERS No. 16 Addel Civil González 40 17 Alexander Jiménez Calvo 14 18 Yuddiel González Torres 24 19 Liosvany Pérez Ocampo 6 twenty Hector Ariel Labrada Prado 25 twenty-one Danny Luaces Lemes 66 22 Reinier Gómez Sanet 73 23 Dairon Montalvo Castillo (N) 28 PITCHERS No. 24 Vladimir Garcia Escalante 3. 4 25 Dachel Duquesne Cantero 93 26 Yander guevara morales 26 27 Yosvany Ávalos Ruiz twenty-one 28 Liomil González Ercilla 43 29 Osvaldo Cardenas Agüero 27 30 Yairon Martínez Lorenzo 99 31 Fernando Betanzo Marrero placeholder image 89 32 Luis Alberto Marrero Torres 94 33 Jasiel Gayón Díaz 77 3. 4 Arnaldo Rodríguez Romero 96 35 Yandy Yaddel Suarez Ortega 23 36 Kevin Soto Acea 29 37 Reinaldo Robaina Pino 57 38 Orlando Blanco Moreno (N) 86 39 Yadier Batista Aldine (N) fifteen 40 Leonardo Reyes Lamoroú (N) 17 MANAGEMENT GROUP No. FUNCTION one Yorelvis Charles Martinez one director two Lisdey Díaz González 5 Assistant 3 Roger poll soler 40 Assistant 4 Michel Pino Ugly 43 Trainer 5 Andres Garcia Ortega 62 Trainer 6 Pedro Ramón Gayón García 65 Physical P. 7 Isaac Antonio Martínez Dorta 19 Banking Coach 9 Gerardo Lázaro Campillo Valle CB Battery loaders 8 Raúl González Mora Delegate 10 Yasmany Ayón Companioni Statistical eleven Jose Luis Arce Perdigón Doctor 12 Yoandry Areviche Verdecia Physiotherapist 13 Ariel Gómez de la Paz Psychologist 14 Victor Jose Cuesta Padrón Commissioner

