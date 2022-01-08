Who is Lauren Sánchez? The girlfriend of Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, turns on her hottest side | People | Entertainment

The photo of the couple at their New Year’s party heated up social networks.

While the variant omicron canceled for many among the general population their plans for New Years Eve, the tycoon of Amazon Jeff Bezos received 2022 with a “crazy disco party” with family and friends in San Bartolome.

Sporting a silk shirt tight stamped, valued at over a thousand dollars, a trousers from an Italian luxury brand, just as tight as the top, plus a pair of iridescent sunglasses heart-shaped, Bezos commemorated the evening with a snapshot in Instagram who quickly became popular on social media, where he was even compared to the rapper Pitbull for its pint.

The photo also lit up the virtual sphere by appearing together with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, with whom he had enjoyed a romantic and especially sexy Christmas getaway on the French island before concluding with one of the most glamorous and dazzling New Year’s parties in entertainment.

Lauren Wendy Sanchez is an American media personality who gained fame as an entertainment reporter and news anchor, earning an Emmy Award in 1999. She has been a guest presenter on The View, talk show created by Barbara Walters; as well as host and co-host of morning shows on Fox 11. She has also been a special correspondent for Larry King Live, The Joy Behar Show Y Showbiz tonight, among others.

Sánchez is also the founder of the Black Ops Aviation company, a filming company that provides film production with equipment to capture aerial images.

The Mexican American conquered the heart of the 57-year-old billionaire four years ago and it is said that their families are very close, they are already incorporated and they all get along very well. Proof of that is that the Caribbean vacation of the Amazon founder and the successful journalist included his close relatives, such as Lauren’s eldest son, Nikko (fruit of a previous relationship).

Lauren is also the vice president of the organization. Bezos Earth Fund, created by a $ 10 billion commitment from Jeff Bezos to be disbursed as grants within this decade to fight climate change. With what can be said that the couple is united by their passion for philanthropy and the desire to explore the world, even outside its confines.