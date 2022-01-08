Who will replace Coach Eric Chávez on the Yankees?

The New York Mets They already made this year 2022 a notable coaching move on Thursday morning, naming former Major League Baseball third baseman Eric Chávez as hitting coach for the Queens team in the ‘Big Apple’.

Chávez had accepted a position as one of two assistant hitting coaches for neighboring New York Yankees just a few weeks ago, leaving the Bronx club with an unexpected vacancy on the staff:

The Yankees plan to replace Chavez this offseason. That aligns with general manager Brian Cashman’s stated desire to enter the season with three hitting instructors on the staff of foreman Aaron Boone.

Dillon Lawson is slated to be the team’s leading hitting coach, with Casey Dykes lined up for an assistant role.. The Yankees are seeking their first World Series in 13 years, not winning it since 2009 with Joe Girardi as manager against the Philadelphia Phillies.