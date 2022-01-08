Why Apple Is Worth $ 3 Trillion And Its Money-Making Machine Doesn’t Stop

Apple hit a market value of $ 3 trillion this week. A historic business milestone. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration

3,000,000,000,000 dollars.

That was (for a short time) the full value of Apple’s stock on Monday. On Wednesday morning, it was worth a paltry $ 2.93 trillion, which is still an insane figure that no company has ever reached.

This milestone is a useful time to inquire into the identity of Apple and the other tech titans of the United States. Big tech companies are smart to make products and even smarter to make money. That is an important reason to explain why Apple is worth so much.

What is Apple’s superpower?

With clever modifications and cool new products, he has extended the life of his iPhone empire far beyond the point where it may have entered decline. What may have been Apple’s weakness – its reliance on iPhones at a time when smartphones are no longer selling like hotcakes – has been more of a source of strength.

Much like knowing that Google and Facebook owe their wealth to selling sock advertisements and hotel stays, understanding the basic principles behind Apple’s power serves to demystify the tech titans, who have earned both amazement and ridicule. from all of us.

I confess that I was wrong about Apple. Six years ago, I wrote a column for Bloomberg Opinion – the first of many similar ones – in which I said that Apple was reaching its limit.

Since then, Apple’s sales have risen more than $ 132 billion, or roughly triple Tesla’s sales growth since 2015. Apple’s earnings are unrealistic and we’re likely paying too much for its polishing cloths. of 19 dollars.

I still think I’m right about Apple, just not exactly right yet. (This could be described as being wrong. I will not dispute it). The facts remain the same: Smartphones, the company’s main product, have gone from awesome to normal, and people aren’t buying new phones as often as they used to.

The iPhone is still Apple’s main money maker. In the picture, the latest model, the iPhone 13 Pro. (Photo by Gado / Getty Images)

No more mobile phones are sold but still making a lot of money

In 2015, about 1.4 billion new smartphones were sold globally. In 2021, research firm IDC estimated total phone sales to be… about 1.4 billion units. Within that figure, iPhones — roughly one in seven — haven’t moved much either. There are exceptions to this sales trend that remain the same, like last year when a flurry of new iPhones was sold out of the blue.

In general, though, this is what smartphones are right now – a wonderful, essential product that people don’t buy very often, like refrigerators, cars, and televisions. In theory, the fact that we buy fewer phones should be bad for Apple. Instead, Apple has done very well because it is extremely smart at making money and has persuaded customers to buy what it sells.

Apple has discovered ways to sell many more types of iPhones than ever before, including ultra-expensive ones. It has mastered the art of understated details, like self-designed computer chips, and encourages iPhone buyers to pay more for add-ons, like extra space to store photos. In addition, to the company He keeps coming up with new ways to earn money from things that make iPhones more usefulincluding subscriptions for dating apps, AirPods headphones, and computer watches.

With this, Apple is not moving away from its identity as the iPhone company. He is leaning more towards his dependence on the iPhone. You might say it will be difficult for Apple to keep doing this, but smartphone sales haven’t been a big deal in the last six years and Apple is doing great.

None of this fully explains why Apple has hit $ 3 trillion. Honestly, money doesn’t make sense right now, and big tech companies often produce steady, growing profits that attract buyers of stocks.

There is also enthusiasm for Apple’s upcoming foray into face-mounted computers and autonomous vehicles, which could prompt, as the iPhone did, for other companies to follow suit and further enrich Apple.

Apple’s struggles with smart software – have you yelled at Siri lately for being useless? – suggest it won’t be a piece of cake for the company to keep winning in a future of metaverses and artificial intelligence. However, that is not a prediction. I no longer make predictions about Apple.

© 2022 The New York Times Company