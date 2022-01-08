Why do you need more and more RAM memory in your mobile

A few years ago, having 2 or 3 GB of RAM in the mobile was more than enough, but now the minimum you should have for your smartphone to run smoothly is 6GB.

RAM memory is one of the characteristics of Android smartphones that more have evolved in recent years, and although we have already explained how much RAM your mobile actually needs to function properly, we believe that you should also know why you need more and more RAM memory in your mobile.

For this reason, below, we are going to explain the reasons why more and more RAM is needed in a mobile device.

Why is it advisable to have a smartphone with more than 4 GB of RAM?

First of all, we must remember that RAM is a component of our mobile terminal that is responsible for store data that will be used in the short term by both the operating system and applications that you have installed on your smartphone.

Virtual RAM on Android: what it is and how it works

This means that, once the operating system has used the part of your mobile’s RAM that it needs to function, the remaining space is free for applications to store their data and the more free space you have, the more applications you can have open in the background.

Therefore, the main cause that explains the need to have more RAM memory in your mobile is the advancement of both Android, and the applications you use daily, since the latter each time are more complex and therefore require a greater amount of resources to function.

For this reason, while a few years ago it was enough to have a terminal with 2 or 3 GB of RAM, now the minimum RAM memory capacity that your smartphone should have to run smoothly is 6 GB.

Due to this, over the last few years we are seeing how manufacturers are betting on increase the RAM memory of your terminals in two ways: the first of them is equipping your devices with RAM modules of higher capacity, 6GB, 8GB, or even 16GB and the second is using a virtual RAM technology, which some manufacturers such as Xiaomi, OPPO or vivo have already implemented, which is responsible for borrow gigs of internal storage to expand physical RAM with which the mobile device has.

The best mobiles with a lot of RAM: 5 models with 16GB or more

For all the above, our recommendation is that when you go to buy a new smartphone, in addition to taking into account other features such as the processor or cameras, also values ​​that it has, at least 6 GB of RAM so that, in this way, both the operating system and applications can work properly.

