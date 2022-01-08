Why is Djokovic detained in Australia?

AP EXPLAINS AUSTRALIA-DJOKOVIC (AP)

Novak Djokovic came within one victory of winning all four Grand Slam tennis tournaments last year, and this 2022 is one title away from setting a record 21 championships in major competitions throughout his career.

The 34-year-old Serbian may not be able to reach the milestone at the Australian Open that kicks off on January 17 in Melbourne

Even though Djokovic had a waiver for the COVID-19 vaccine requirement demanded of all players and their auxiliary teams, it happens that his visa to enter Australia was revoked in the early hours of Thursday, local time, after he they stopped at the airport for about eight hours.

The player was sent to a hotel used as an immigration detention center and faces deportation. His lawyers have challenged the visa issue in court.

Here’s a look at some of the issues surrounding Djokovic’s attempt to play the Australian Open:

WHY WAS DJOKOVIC GRANTED A VACCINE WAIVER? DID YOU GIVE IT TO SOMEONE ELSE TOO?

The government of the state of Victoria, where Melbourne Park is located, ordered that all players, staff and fans have a complete vaccination scheme for the Australian Open and only those who have a true medical reason are exempt from this obligation. Victoria State Vice Premier James Merlino said the medical exemptions will not be a “loophole for privileged tennis players” and would only be granted in “exceptional circumstances if you have an acute medical problem.”

Tennis Australia noted that the waiver requested by Djokovic “was granted after a rigorous review process involving two independent panels of medical experts.” Both Tennis Australia and Djokovic refrained from disclosing the reasons why he had requested the exemption.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley noted that a total of 26 players or support staff processed the waivers and “a small number” were granted.

Acceptable reasons included major and acute medical problems, severe adverse reaction to a previous dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or proof of COVID-19 in the past six months.

IF DJOKOVIC HAD A WAIVER, WHY WAS THEY STOPPED FROM ENTERING AUSTRALIA?

When Djokovic arrived at the airport, the Australian Border Force canceled his visa on the grounds that he “did not show adequate evidence that he met the entry requirements.” Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweeted that “no one is above these rules” and later noted at a press conference that the exemption granted to Djokovic was invalid, although he did not elaborate on details.

HOW DID THEY REACT IN AUSTRALIA AND SERBIA?

The news that Djokovic was traveling to Australia with a waiver – first announced by himself on social media and by Tennis Australia in a statement – was not exactly well received in Melbourne, where most residents endured months of strict confinement and severe restrictions. traveling during the worst moment of the pandemic.

More than 90% of Victorians 12 years and older are fully vaccinated. It was not a surprise that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic objected to the sudden change in the situation that Djokovic faced upon his arrival and described it as “harassment”.

IS DJOKOVIC VACCINATED? HAVE YOU HAD COVID-19?

Although the Serb has refused to explicitly state whether he is protected against the coronavirus by inoculation, he would not have needed the waiver to enter Australia if he had his full vaccination scheme. In April 2020, he said in a statement: “I personally oppose the COVID-19 vaccine in order to be able to travel. But if it becomes a mandatory issue, I will have to decide whether to do it or not. ”

Two months later, he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 after a series of exhibition matches that he organized, in which there was no social distancing or the use of masks was mandatory.

WHY IS THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN IMPORTANT TO DJOKOVIC? AND WHY IS DJOKOVIC IMPORTANT FOR THE TOURNAMENT?

Djokovic is about to make history, he only needs to conquer a Grand Slam tournament to overcome his rivals, the Swiss Roger Federer and the Spanish Rafael Nadal, and become the winner of the largest number of high-class championships.

At the start of the 2011 campaign, Federer already had 16 major titles, Nadal nine and Djokovic one. Now each one accumulates 20.

Djokovic, who last year surpassed Federer’s mark as the tennis player with the highest number of weeks in the first place of the world rankings, has conquered the Australian Open nine times, a mark in the men’s branch.

MUST PLAYERS BE VACCINATED TO PLAY IN ALL TOURNAMENTS?

No. In tennis, provisions of this type correspond to the national, state or local authorities, and it is the first time they have been imposed in a tournament.

In the previous Grand Slam competition, for example, the US Open held in August and September in New York, the players and members of their auxiliary teams did not need to be vaccinated (but later by order of the mayor’s office, the Association Tennis Association required viewers to show that they had at least one shot).

ARE MOST PLAYERS VACCINATED?

At least two others, the American Tennys Sandgren and the French Pierre-Hugues Herbert, will not see action at the Australian Open because they lack vaccination.

A spokeswoman for women’s professional tennis said Wednesday that 85% of the top 100 players in the WTA rankings are fully vaccinated.

A spokesperson for the men’s professional circuit tweeted last month that 95% of the top 100 ATP players were vaccinated.

IS THE EPISODE OF DJOKOVIC OVER?

It is in doubt. Djokovic has taken legal action in the Federal Circuit Court of Australia against the cancellation of his visa, which at the moment has prevented his deportation.

The player remains at an immigration detention hotel in anticipation of his hearing scheduled for Monday.

Associated Press journalists John Pye, in Brisbane, Australia, and Dusan Stojanovic, in Belgrade, Serbia, contributed to this report.

