Will they close Havana after the growth of infections? This says your government

After the increase in cases of the new variant of the pandemic in Havana, the Cuban capital, some alleged measures taken by the Government of that province circulated on social networks. There, the entry permit, the prohibition of wandering in parks and streets at certain hours, and the suspension of provincial transport from January 12 were executed again.

All this has just been denied by the government itself, although He did not rule out that some restrictions will be taken in the coming days to avoid the multiplication of cases and that the health system collapses again as it did last summer. According to a tweet from the Government of Havana: “the decisions adopted by the authorities of the Capital will be duly disclosed through official channels”.

In Twitter The leaders added that the information circulating on social networks about alleged restrictive measures for Havana was false. Actually the measures that were circulating were the restrictions of January 2021. The situation of the virus, as has been reported, is once again similar, due to the opening of international flights and foreign tourism, also of Cuban residents abroad.

This January 6, the Government of Havana met again to discuss this situation and indicated that they must be very vigilant due to the increase in infections in the capital. They added that the only difference is that the majority of the population is vaccinated and that is why the fatality and income must be lower.

POSSIBLE MEASURES IN HAVANA

According to the local press, the most immediate will be the greater demand for the use of nasobuco, disinfectant substances, hand washing, foot steps and distancing. How it is known between queues to buy food or in transportation, this is a measure that is violated on a daily basis. It will also be vital through the investigations that more positive cases are detected that can stay at home so as not to collapse the health system.

On the false news that circulated in networks, in the last meeting they also referred to them. The government denied them again. “This information is false, because in the first place the Defense Council is not activated and new restrictions were not approved,” they confirmed.

Currently Havana is at 92.2% of the application to citizens of the complete vaccination scheme, while the reinforcement is at 91.6%. The slowest municipality of all is Centro Habana, especially due to the dispersion of the number of people in a nucleus and houses. For now, everything seems to remain as it has been until now, with no other conditions other than those of maintaining the usual measures to avoid contagion.

Original content here is published under these license terms: X License Type: Non-commercial, Attribution, no Derivative work License Abstract: You may copy this content, and re-publish it in an unmodified form for non-commercial purposes, provided you include an overt attribution to the author (s). You are not permitted to create derivative works. License URL: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/3.0/