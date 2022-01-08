WINTER BASEBALL – Sergio Alcántara triumphs Licey with a golden home run

Sergio Alcántara hit a home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to leave the Águilas del Cibao on the field of play in a clash that the Blues won two laps by one at the Quisqueya Stadium.

Alcantara, who had hit two hits during the game, also had the first blue round in the fifth act that tied the game at one per side.

Now, the Tigres are 5-4 in second place behind the Gigantes del Cibao who lead the “All against All” with 7-2.

The match was won by Pat Ruotolo in a relief role and Nefatli Feliz lost.

Joe Van Meter started for the Eagles, who threw 4.1 innings, 5 hits, one run, three strikeouts.

Lisalverto Bonilla started for the Tigers with 6.0 innings, one run, four hits, four strikeouts.

The Eagles scored their first run in the same first inning thanks to a hit by Ramón Torres, an illegal move by pitcher Lisaberto Bonilla led Torres to second, Juan Lagares reached base on an error from third baseman blue, Dawel Lugo and Jimmy Paredes rolled. to the box scoring Torres.

The Tigres del Licey tied the game in the sixth with a hit from Luis Barera, Emilio Bonifacio sacrificed himself advancing to second Barrera and Sergio Alcántara followed with an RBI hit to center.