With infinity pool, spa and 9 bathrooms: This is Adele’s new luxurious mansion [+FOTOS]

The image of a celebrity will always be related to the fortune they have, the luxuries they allow themselves and the properties they have, as it happens with the British singer Adele, who this week has acquired a spectacular property in Beverly Hills and that for 30 years It was the home of superstar Sylvester Stallone.

Adele bought this mansion by paying 58 million dollars. Initially, the action star asked for this house the amount of 110 million dollars, which was lowered until reaching 80 million dollars; Even with the final price according to the American portal Dirt, the property has become the most expensive in the area, although it is not the largest, because the sales record was held by a property of 10 acres (40 thousand square meters ) for which $ 51 million was paid last year.

The house is located in the exclusive neighborhood of Beverly Park, to get to this Mediterranean-style mansion it is necessary to go through a long road that ends in a closed one, which makes it one of the most private houses in the area. From the entrance you can see hedges lining the path, Italian cypresses and perfectly manicured and trimmed lawns.

The main house was built in 1994, it can be considered as a two-story Mediterranean mansion, it has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, dining room, a huge kitchen, breakfast room, office and a main room, the building occupies an area of ​​15401 square feet ( 1,430.79 square meters), of an area 3.47 acres (14042.59 square meters), which measures the property in total.

The main room offers a spectacular view of Rodeo Drive, where the most exclusive stores in the world are located. The kitchen is completely renovated, has two huge islands and a wall with a ceiling-to-floor window that allows you to appreciate the unspoiled hills that surround Franklin Canyon.

The master bedroom, in addition to being spacious, has an opulent bathroom that includes a steam sauna and a terrace. Throughout the entire house you can see large windows, French doors and colorful furniture. As if that were not enough, among the bonuses that this property has, there is a cinema room with tiered armchairs and an included fireplace, a gym, a smoking room with an air filtration system and a Las Vegas-style bar that has access to the garden.

There is also a two story guest house, each room has its own bathroom and has a fully equipped kitchen, it was designed by mega mansion specialist Richard Landry. Separate from the two houses there is a spa, an art studio and a garage with capacity for eight vehicles.

The infinity pool is one of the great attractions of this mansion, because it offers a wide view of the valley and a low terrace for sunbathing, in this space you can still see a sculpture of Rocky Balboa, the character who brought fame to Stallone.