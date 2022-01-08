Without exclusivity on Televisa and after gaining 20 kilos, galán becomes a woman and gives an exclusive to TV Azteca

Mexico City.- The famous soap opera hunk, Eduardo Yanez, who he lost his exclusive contract at Televisa in 2018 after more than 40 years in the company, he reached Aztec TV and confesses about his transformation into a woman.

The soap opera actor as Sweet challenge, Distilling Love, Fire in the Blood Y True loves gave an exclusive interview to Windowing, to whom he confessed the hard work he is doing for the character transsexual which he will play in a series.

After appearing unrecognizable a few years ago in the Today program, with the swollen face and with 20 extra kilosThe actor is now in great shape at 61 and looks incredible, so he said he was ready to face this acting challenge on screen.

Yáñez spoke of the arduous training he underwent to achieve the femininity that her character as a transvestite required for the series The uncle, which is close to being released.

Although the actor is recognized by the endearing protagonists who has had in the world of soap operas, now she changed all that for heels and makeup, because she needed to get into character and become a whole woman.

From the moment they gave me the role, I began to behave like a woman, of course! At home, alone, walking as a model, a woman, trying to adopt those feminine movements, which are so detectable in a woman, I was makes one of the most difficult characters that I have had to do in my career, the difficulty was to get to see myself as a woman, and well, I’m hot! “, she said, smiling.

In the same way, during the interview he gave to Aztec TVEduardo claimed to have received various compliments for the work he did.

Until now colleagues and producers and directors of the series have loved the result, so I am happy, if from their point of view, who are the ones who buy and make the product, it seemed to them that I succeeded, because I am very grateful “.

Finally, the Mexican actor revealed the reaction he had when they came to offer him this character, because it is very different from all those he has done throughout his career.

I fell … I said ‘achis … I come out of here and … as a hero or villain, or whatever, but always very virile, all that, how do you think of offering me the role of … Such a dimension, of a transvestite? ‘. Don’t think she’s crazy, no, she’s a man who really thinks he’s a woman and behaves like a woman, “he concluded.

It is worth mentioning that Yáñez, whose last project on Televisa was in 2015 when he starred Cheating loves, will return this 2022 to the screens of San Ángel in the melodrama Warrior heart from Salvador Mejia.

This was confirmed Pepillo Origel in his column ‘Life and Miracles’ for The Sun of Mexico:

The protagonists will arrive in Mexico City this week from Miami, they Alejandra Espinoza and Rodrigo Guirao who will share credits with Gonzalo García Vivanco, Ana Martín, Gabriela Spanic, Diego Olivera, Altair Jarabo and the special performance in a chapter by Eduardo Yáñez ” , wrote.

Source: Agencia México, YouTube Channel of the Hoy and Ventaneando Program and Instagram @eduardoyanezofc