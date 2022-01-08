World sports shooting champion kills himself by crouching for cartridges

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 08.01.2022 09:33:13





Italian sport is in mourning as the young prospect for Olympic Games in Sports Shooting, Cristian Ghilli, was killed by accidentally shooting himself when ducking for cartridges during a hunting trip.

Ghilli, Junior Sport Shooting World Champion, I was only 19 years old; died in the Montecatini Val di Cecina forest, in the city of Pisa, Italy.

Friends who were nearby heard the shot and when they arrived, they realized that the young man had shot himself in the abdomen; Two ambulances arrived and gave first aid, and then went to the hospital.

He was operated on immediately, but the internal bleeding was already too serious and nothing could be done, the athlete lost his life.

Ghilli was a hope for the sport of his country, in October he had left World Champion of Shotgun Shooting (skeet) in the contest held in lime; he won the team, mixed and bronze competitions in the individual championship.

In addition, he had three golds in the same categories during the European Championship in Osjiek, Croatia, in May.

“We send a moved greeting to a talent snatched too early from this life, with respect, silence and condolences in the face of a tragedy that leaves everyone shocked. May the earth be kind to you. Goodbye, Cristian”, said the

President of the Italian Shooting Federation, Luciano Rossi.

