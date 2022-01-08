Xiaomi confirms which models will update MIUI 13 Global with Android 12

MIUI 13 It is already in the deployment phase for the first models in China. But for the moment, the rest of the users will have to wait for the global version to reach our Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO.

Xiaomi has published the first official listing of those models in its catalog that will be the first to be updated globally and will also incorporate the new features of Android 12.

The following models will update to the latest MIUI 13 during the first quarter of this year:

Full Xiaomi 11 series (Pro, Ultra, Lite, 11i …)

Xiaomi 11T and 11 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 5

Redmi Note 10 series in full (Pro, Pro Max, JE …)

Redmi 10

Redmi Note 8 2021

In this way a total of 18 models will be updated in a first phase. But before the first stable OTAs begin to arrive at our terminals, the users of these models will be able to participate in the My Pilot program if they want to be the first to try their novelties.

Xiaomi is expected to present the global version of MIUI 13 alongside Xiaomi 12 throughout this month. It will be when we know the news that will arrive globally and which are exclusively for China.

