Xiaomi’s R&D team explains how the liquid chamber of the Xiaomi Mix Fold works

Cameras are one of the trickiest parts of the smartphone. In this case, Xiaomi’s research and development team has explained how the liquid chamber of the Mix Fold, Xiaomi’s folding mobile.

A lens that is much less affected by distances

It is not a telephoto lens, but a normal angle lens, but one of the curiosities of this lens is that it is capable of focusing even being a very few centimeters from the object, without the need to make use of a telemacro or an ultra wide angle if not.

Liquid crystal lens

This is possible thanks to an approach based on your own AF, which solves the problem of zoom from a cropped image, as many devices do through the technology Quad Pixel.

A motor is mounted on the lens that coordinates with the focus to make the focus work precisely. The team has stated that the biggest challenge was the design, to simplify it as much as possible for mass production.

In fact, they comment that software updates have been one of its allies, since they can improve the algorithm so that it behaves as they want, and thus control the different elements.

How four "ignorant" They managed to change the mobile industry: this is Xiaomi's book that reveals its secrets

Logically, it corresponds to an expensive technology and that, At the moment, it is reserved for the most premium smartphones, although it is expected that throughout this year the technology will continue to mature to be integrated into new devices.

