Young prospect Eriandy Ramón leaves Cuba

The young Cuban baseball prospect Eriandy Ramón left Cuba in recent hours and is already in the Dominican Republic, sources close to reporter Francys Romero confirmed.

A note from the communicator ensures that this 19-year-old talent, a native of the province of Matanzas, was part of the Cuba teams from the lower categories.

“Ramón was the second baseman in the U-15 World Cup held in Panama during 2018. There he shared with shortstop Dyan Yamel Jorge, who is about to sign with the Colorado Rockies on January 15. In that world tournament he went home 16 times with 4 hits, .250, 3 runs, 4 walks and 3 strikeouts, “he said.

He also explained that from that 2018 team there are a total of nine players who have emigrated out of a total of 20, “which shows that the Cuban player between 13-19 years old still does not see a future in baseball on the island.”

Eriandy Ramón will try to sign with an MLB organization relying on his “excellent arm” and his strength at bat.

“In the middle of last year, he was in the preselection that would go to the U-18 World Cup organized by the WBSC, which in the end was suspended,” recalled Romero, who emphasized that Ramón “in his last National Youth Championship compiled a line with the Matanzas team. of .273 / .410 / .355, 5 doubles, 2 triples, playing 292 ininings between the 2B and the SS. Several coaches saw Ramón as one of the shortstop with the most prominence in the entire country ”.

He joins Cuban players José Ramón Alfonso Jr. and industrialist outfielder Orestes Reyes who also left the country in the first days of the year.

