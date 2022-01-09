14 essential apps to release our new iPad

Applications are essential to equip our devices with capabilities and to be able to do more with them. Choosing the best apps for the tasks we want to carry out is always key and, at the same time, a very personal choice. Let’s see, in general, fourteen apps that we consider essential for our new iPad.

Apps for office automation, writing, notes, photo retouching and much more

It is true that recommending apps that fit all of us is practically impossible. However, let us dare to see some reference apps both in the field of office automation and writing, as well as in note-taking, photographic retouching and illustration, music creation and content consumption. Let us begin.

Pages, Numbers, and Keynote: Three applications that make up Apple’s office suite. The equivalents of Word, Excel and PowerPoint, respectively, totally free and full of possibilities to shape our texts, spreadsheets and presentations.

iA Writer : A reference app for writing articles, scripts, books, etc. An app in which simplicity prevails, since we find little more than a blank sheet where, using MarkDown format, we will capture our texts.

GoodNotes 5 : A note taking app. Whether they are handwritten notes, photos, texts or small illustrations, the structure in GoodNotes notebooks allows us to organize any information. With an excellent handwritten text recognition engine that allows us to search the text we write by hand in this app, along with our Apple Pencil, GoodNotes 5 turns our iPad into our digital notepad.

Affinity Photo: The quintessential photo retouching app. From the Serif company, Affinity Photo is assimilated to Photoshop, but one-time payment and extremely optimized to work on Apple platforms. An app with which all the retouching, from making a panorama with individual photos to modifying the lighting of an image, happens in real time.

Procreate: We continue with creative apps. In this case we are in front of an excellent drawing app. One in which the multitude of brush options, including those that we can create in a personalized way, together with the customization options and the animation engine of the strokes allow us to create true works of art.

GarageBand: Another app from the Apple catalog with which we can create music. Excellent if we have a MIDI keyboard, because we can, from different tracks, play any instrument, choir, orchestra and create complete songs with only our iPad.

Disney +, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and HBO Max: Four apps that we include within the content section. Four apps from the four main streaming services of reference worldwide. Each one with its catalog offer to which we can subscribe to enjoy series and movies directly on our iPad.

Telegram: We all know Telegram, the messaging app with which we can talk with our friends and follow groups and channels on different topics. Accustomed to the absence of WhatsApp for iPad, many people are unaware that Telegram does work on our new iPad, ready for us to communicate comfortably without having to depend on our phone.

Not to go: More than an application, it is a Safari extension. One with which dark mode is added to those websites that do not offer it natively. A simple app with a simple task that, without a doubt, we would appreciate to read at certain times.

And so far the list of apps with which we can release our new iPad. Apps that, as we can see, cover several fronts of what we can do with an iPad, from drawing or photo retouching to office automation or streaming services series.

